Mankato, MN

MoonDogs Drop First Game of New Series to Waterloo

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANKATO, Minn. – The Mankato MoonDogs (36-18) were defeated, 5-3, in a Northwoods League contest against the Waterloo Bucks (33-21), Thursday night at ISG Field. The MoonDogs cracked the score column first in Mankato, Thursday night. It was thanks to Alex Baeza (Utah) after he hit his second home run of the summer. The two-run homer, which sailed over the videoboard in right field, also scored Jack Costello (San Diego) to give Mankato a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

