Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Vietnam Pangasius (Basa) Market 2021-2026: Size, Business Growth, Share, Key Players, Revenue, and Forecast

atlantanews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Vietnam Pangasius (Basa) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the Vietnam Pangasius market size reached a volume of 1.24 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Vietnam pangasius market to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026. Pangasius, also known as basa fish, is a genus of medium-large to very large shark catfish that is commonly found in the freshwater of South and Southeast Asia. It is rich in proteins, vitamins and minerals, and contains sufficient amounts of essential amino acids and omega 3 fatty acids, which are required by the body for growth and the maintenance of lean muscle tissues. Besides this, Pangasius is low in saturated fats and cholesterol and offers zero carbohydrates. As a result, its demand is escalating across Vietnam, which, owing to the abundance of fresh water in the country, is one of the largest producers and exporters of Pangasius in the world.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Key Market#Basa#Market Trends#Market Research#Imarc Group#Toc List Of Figure#Godaco#Others Rrb#Porter#India Beauty And
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Qatar
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
Related
Marketsatlantanews.net

LED Lighting Market Size, Growth, Scope, Structure, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "LED Lighting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global LED lighting market reached a value of US$ 84 Billion in 2020. A light-emitting diode (LED) is a cost-effective and energy-efficient lighting device that illuminates when electric current passes through it. These lights offer durability and a long lifespan and are available in a wide range of colors. Besides this, they are eco-friendly, utilize lesser energy than traditional bulbs, have low heat output, do not contain any toxic elements, and offer more than 40 times the average life of conventional lights. Owing to these benefits, these devices are commonly used in various electronic gadgets, display boards, automobiles, etc.
Industryatlantanews.net

Recent Technological Advancements to Propel Demand of the Thermal Energy Flow Meter Market, Says Fact.MR

Increase in the use of CEMS, coupled with the development of technologically-advanced thermal flow meters, is expected to support the market demand. Also, the increasing demand from end-use industries such as oil and gas, power, pharmaceutical and textile, water and waste, pulp and paper, metals and mining, chemical, food and beverage is likely to spur the demand for thermal energy flow meters in the coming years.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Cushion Case Liner Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion during 2021-2031

The cushion case liner market is expected to witness high demand during the forecast period due to the growing need for protective packaging products during shipping and transportation. Cushion case liners are widely used for the packaging of food, fruits, and vegetables to avoid any damage to the product. They are shock-proof and protect products during transit. It is expected that the high demand for cushion case liners will be generated from the major fruits and vegetables producing countries such as India.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Increasing Chain of Restaurants and Bars to Bolster Sales of Twist-off Metal Caps Market, States Fact.MR

Increasing consumption of alcoholic beverage is one the major factor in driving the twist-off metal caps market. Big players in the brewing industries are preferring these caps over its alternative as they keep the alcohol drinks fresh. Twist-off metal caps provide excellent oxygen barrier which in turns increases the shelf life of the product. Increasing chain of restaurants and bars are also driving the demand for twist-off metal caps in the market.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Stent Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the stent market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from stainless steel to FDA approval for narrowest drug eluting stent. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the stent market is expected to reach $12.5 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.4%. In this market, coronary stent is the largest segment by product type, whereas drug eluting stent is largest by technology. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like well-developed healthcare infrastructure and continued technological advancements across the healthcare industry.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Increasing Demand for Convenience Food to Bolster Sales of Cheese Crumbles Market, Says Fact.MR

Cheese is available in the market in a wide variety of forms that include shredded cheese, cheese slices, melted cheese, cheese blocks, cheese crumbles, and many others. Cheese crumbles are easy to use, and hence, are gaining preference in the market. The variety of cheese crumbles available in the market multiplies when manufacturers change the source of milk its production, or if they add new flavors into the cheese crumbles. The availability of cheese crumbles in this wide repertoire of products is helping the cheese crumbles market expand.
Businessatlantanews.net

Neurosurgery Market May Set Epic Growth Story with LifeHealthcare, Hawk, Toshiba

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Neurosurgery Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Machida Endoscope, Ace Osteomedica, Boston Scientific, Shimadzu Corporation, LifeHealthcare, Hawk, Toshiba Corporation, Medtronic Inc. & Stryker etc.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Construction Robots Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Industry Analysis by Key Players

Construction Robots are the robots which are mainly used for basic tasks that are done in building construction and civil engineering projects. The task associated with these construction robots is concreting, building, finishing, and connecting, attaching, coating, etc. It helps in improving the productivity and quality of end-products. In addition to this, it is majorly used to reduce manual operation of labor which in turn provides a less errored construction & shortens the construction time. Increasing more and more construction sites and the death rate of labor doing their work on the sites are driving the market for construction robots.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Luxury Apparels Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2021-2026

Luxury apparels which can also be called as superior or Veblen apparels, includes leather, cotton, silk, woolen and many others garments such as coats, jackets, trousers, over-coats and other apparels which are comparatively expensive than the conventional garments. These type of apparel products are highly demanded by the higher and middle income population. In addition to this, the export potential of these garments is decided by the quality as well as uniqueness of the apparel. Since the historic times, only the rich could afford luxury apparels, but growing Asia Pacific economies and increasing disposable incomes will lead to generate significant demand for luxury goods in the forecasting years.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Energy Consulting Market Bigger Than Expected | NUS Consulting, 360 Energy Group, Facility Engineering Associates, P.C.

The ' Energy Consulting market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Energy Consulting market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Energy Consulting market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Engineering Accounting Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Oracle, Deltek, NetSuite

The latest study released on the Global Engineering Accounting Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Engineering Accounting Software Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Lab Automation Market Worth $5.5 billion by 2025: Emerging Trends, Innovations, Key Industry Insights and Opportunities

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global lab automation market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Data Center Rack Server Market projected to reach $102.5 billion by 2024, with a remarkable CARGR of 14.5%

According to a new market research report "Data Center Rack Server Market by Form Factor (1U, 2U, and 4U), Service, Tier Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4), Data Center Type (Mid-Sized, Enterprise, and Large Data Centers), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global data center rack server market size is expected to grow from USD 52.1 billion in 2019 to USD 102.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. Major growth factors for the market include an increasing need for high-density servers due to high computation needs and advancement in emerging technologies, such as edge computing, IoT, and big data analytics.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Ant Control Products and Services Market May see a Big Move | Major Giants BioAdvanced, BASF, Harris

Ant Control Products and Services Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Ant Control Products and Services Players.The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Ant Control Products and Services Market . As per study key and emerging players of this market are Terminix, Rollins, Rentokil Initial, Anticimex, Killgerm, Ecolab, Massey Services, BioAdvanced, BASF, Harris, Spectrum Brands, SC Johnson, Ortho, Willert Home Products, Bonide Products, MGK.Click To get SAMPLE PDF of Ant Control Products and Services Market (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)
Marketsatlantanews.net

Commercial and Corporate Card Market Bigger Than Expected | Banco Itau, Citibank, ICICI Bank Limited, Hang Seng Bank

The ' Commercial and Corporate Card market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Commercial and Corporate Card market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Commercial and Corporate Card market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Pinc Solutions, Infinium Robotics, Matternet

The latest study released on the Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Drone Logistics and Transportation Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Air Freight Forwarding Market to Set New Growth Cycle | Sinotrans, NIPPON EXPRESS, DB Schenker

The ' Air Freight Forwarding market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Air Freight Forwarding market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Air Freight Forwarding market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
Businessatlantanews.net

8K Display Market May Set Epic Growth Story with Samsung, LG, Sharp, Hisense

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "8K Display Market - Global Outlook and Forecast Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Samsung, LG, Sharp, Hisense, Konka, Changhong & Skyworth etc.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Logistics Insurance Market May Set Huge Growth by 2026 | American International, Allianz, DB Schenker

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Logistics Insurance Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Logistics Insurance market outlook.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Private Air Charter Market Bigger Than Expected | Solairus Aviation, Stratos Jet Charters, Deccan Charters, Air Charters India

The ' Private Air Charter market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Private Air Charter market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Private Air Charter market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy