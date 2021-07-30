Cancel
Zhu, Liu lead China to 1-2 finish in women's trampoline final

By Tess DeMeyer
kshb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese gymnasts Zhu Xueying and Liu Lingling claimed the top two spots in the women's individual trampoline final with scores of 56.635 and 56.350, respectively. The two closed out the competition and posted marks high enough to edge out bronze medalist Bryony Page (GBR) and 2016 Olympic champion Rosannagh Maclennan (CAN), who finished in fourth. Page's bronze is her second career Olympic medal after she earned a silver in Rio. Her score of 55.735 was .275 higher than Maclennan's.

