The Power of Prayer to Deliver You from Fear (Psalm 34:4) - Your Daily Bible Verse - July 30

Cover picture for the articleBIBLE VERSE OF THE DAY: “I sought the Lord and he answered me; he delivered me from all my fears.” - Psalm 34:4. A few years back, our family of six attended an out-of-town conference, staying in a large hotel in the greater Los Angeles, California area. Like Ezra fasted and prayed before embarking on a journey, we fasted and prayed beforehand for safe travels and protection over our luggage (Ezra 8:21).

ReligionArgus Observer Online

Rev. Roy Delia: The coming world ruler

“And in the latter time … a king of fierce countenance, and understanding dark sentences, shall stand up. And his power shall be mighty, but not by his own power: and he shall destroy wonderfully, and shall prosper, and practise … And through his policy also he shall cause craft to prosper in his hand; and he shall magnify himself in his heart, and by peace shall destroy many: he shall also stand up against the Prince of princes; but he shall be broken without hand” (Daniel 8:23-25). “And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world” (Revelation 13:8).
ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
ReligionHanford Sentinel

Jehovah’s Witnesses make history a second time

For the second year in a row, Jehovah’s Witnesses have moved their signature annual convention to a streaming platform and will perform thousands of baptisms at private homes, lakes and ponds. The “Powerful by Faith!” convention is translated into over 500 languages in 240 countries worldwide. Baptisms are the highlight...
Religionbaptistpress.com

Tony Evans issues call for Kingdom Race Theology

DALLAS (BP) – Conflict in terms of race relations boils down to a pivotal question, Pastor Tony Evans of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship told those gathered at his church on Wednesday, July 21. “Am I a reconciler, or am I a combatant? Am I contributing to what God has done...
ReligionNew York Post

Pastor threatens to kick out mask-wearing worshippers from church

A fiery Tennessee pastor told mask-wearing worshippers they should go pray somewhere else as he railed against the “buckwild demon-possessed government” in a politically-charged sermon. “If they go through round two and you start showing up, all these mask and all this nonsense, I will ask you to leave,” Greg...
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Incredible Signs God is Speaking to You

We all want to avoid mistakes because no one wants to be haunted by failures and others’ disappointments. However, humans as we are, it is impossible never to commit a mistake. Even the most intelligent people on earth have their shares of mistakes too. For this reason, devoted Christians draw...
ReligionThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Religious Viewpoint: Rapture

Greetings to all, and I pray you have had a good week and are rejoicing in the Lord and His goodness. I want to talk about a subject that many are indifferent to or some may even be ignorant of and that is the “Rapture” of the church. The word...
Religionebcky.com

Today’s Verse – John 17:24 (KJV)

Father, I want those you have given me to be with me where I am, and to see my glory, the glory you have given me because you loved me before the creation of the world. Wow, what an unbelievable collection of high powered phrases of truth and promise! We are a gift from the Father to Jesus. Jesus wants us to be with him in the glorious presence of God. Jesus wants us to see his glory and experience it. Jesus has been loved by the Father from before the Creation. Think about these things. Ask God to show you how powerfully they reveal our importance to him. Dream of the day you will share in God’s glory as one of his children! (cf. 1 John 3:1-3) Now, let’s go live based on the view God has of us.
Religionelizabethton.com

God commands all people everywhere to repent

Dear Rev. Graham: My husband has informed me that he is involved with another woman. He admits he has violated his vows but he said that God will forgive him and so should I. What is the point of a vow if we just shrug off our sin? — D.H.
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer to Remind Us God Works for Our Good

“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”(Romans 8:28) This Scripture brings comfort, direction, and hope to Christians every day. Sadly, it’s also one of the most misquoted and misunderstood verses in the Bible.
Religionnsjonline.com

THE WORD: God will keep his promises

Obadiah follows the books of Philemon, Third John and Second John on the list of the shortest books of the Bible. Like the others on this list, Obadiah is a single chapter. It has fewer verses than Philemon, with 21, but has more words. The Book of Obadiah is the...
Religionmorrowcountysentinel.com

Preacher’s Point: If I should die before the rapture

This week’s column is an open letter to the world, especially my grandchildren and all those that should live beyond my demise. I was born again in my mid-teens. Almost immediately, I began to hear of an event called “the rapture.” I fell in love with Biblical prophecy. The first passage I memorized was John 14:1-6, where Jesus informs us He is preparing mansions for us and is coming back to take us there.
ReligionBelief.Net

Top Searched Bible Verses During the COVID-19 Pandemic

We are living in a time of uncertainty. Whether it concerns the global pandemic, your health, finances, the economy, or relationships, much of what is ahead of us in life remains uncertain. During the pandemic, many people have turned to Bible verses for strength and encouragement. YouVersion, responsible for one of the most popular Bible Apps, reported an 80 percent increase in search during the pandemic, totaling 600 million worldwide. Some of the top-searched verses not only addressed fear but also healing and justice.

