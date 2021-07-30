The Power of Prayer to Deliver You from Fear (Psalm 34:4) - Your Daily Bible Verse - July 30
BIBLE VERSE OF THE DAY: “I sought the Lord and he answered me; he delivered me from all my fears.” - Psalm 34:4. A few years back, our family of six attended an out-of-town conference, staying in a large hotel in the greater Los Angeles, California area. Like Ezra fasted and prayed before embarking on a journey, we fasted and prayed beforehand for safe travels and protection over our luggage (Ezra 8:21).am630theword.com
