EUR/USD Forecast: Move beyond 1.1900 mark to pave the way for additional gains

By
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD gained traction for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The post-FOMC USD selloff remained unabated and drove the pair higher. Stronger flash German CPI underpinned the euro and remained supportive. The EUR/USD pair built on its post-FOMC positive move and scaled higher for the fourth successive session on Thursday....

