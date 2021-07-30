EUR/USD Forecast: Move beyond 1.1900 mark to pave the way for additional gains

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar advanced through trade on Tuesday, testing 0.74 US cents as global equities pushed higher and the RBA maintained a largely hawkish outlook. Central Bank policymakers surprised investors in sticking to the planned tapering of bond purchases, despite the challenges presented by the latest COVID-19 outbreak and rolling lockdown across Sydney. Markets had expected the RBA would delay an adjustment to the QE program as it assessed the impact of lockdowns; instead, the RBA remains largely optimistic the economy will bounce back quickly, as has been the case in previous outbreaks. A sanguine outlook coupled with expectations for a rise in underlying inflation, and the AUD was helped off lows at 0.7360 to touch 0.7405. While the AUD has bounced off lows below 0.73 US cents, resistance on moves above 0.7370/0.7400 remains firmly intact for now. A consolidated break above these handles could signal a broader AUD recovery, and our attentions turn now to leading US employment data. The ISM services index and ADP employment print could provide a valuable insight into Friday’s Non-farm payroll report.