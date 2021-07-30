OASIS relocation to affect Mountain Comprehensive as well

As OASIS Women’s Shelter begins its process of relocation, Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, a mental health organization subletting units with OASIS, will also have to seek a new location.

OASIS women’s shelter is a domestic violence program for battered women and their dependent children.

OASIS has leased space with the Housing Authority of Owensboro since 1995 to help provide shelter for its clients.

However, the shelter was recently informed that it must relocate its residential services within 14 months due to a grant process the Housing Authority is undergoing that does not enable it to house OASIS in its current location any longer.

The relocation also affects Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, a mental and behavioral health care organization with facilities throughout Kentucky.

The organization has subleased five units from OASIS since 2016 to house clients undergoing treatment for substance use. The five units include 16 total beds.

“We’ve had a strong relationship since 2016 — it was an innovative relationship in order to help our residents who have treatment needs in order for them to be able to live a full life in our community and in our shelter,” said Suzanne Craig, OASIS board chair.

Ken Stein, COO for Mountain Comprehensive of Western Kentucky said although the relocation process is still in its preliminary stages, he does not expect that relocating within a 14-month timeframe will be an easy feat.

“This is a residential building with 16 beds, numerous bathrooms, kitchen facilities — that type of facility is just not out there. Us finding a location is going to be extremely difficult,” he said. “If we do not have a place to go, we would have women who have substance abuse issues and possibly domestic violence issues at the same time that would have no place to go.”

He said he believes the process will be just as trying, if not more so, for OASIS with a larger number of residents.

Craig, however, previously said OASIS, although shocked and saddened by the relocation news, is optimistic about finding a solution that will meet the needs of its clients.

Craig and Stein both reiterated that the relocation is at its beginning stages and there are no current plans in place for a new location, although they are open to any options at this point.

Stein said they likely will either have to find a new building to move to and renovate, or build a new facility completely, both of which he said will take time.

He said Mountain Comprehensive and OASIS have meetings planned for upcoming weeks to discuss the process and determine whether or not the two organizations will be able to maintain a partnership.

“We’re scheduled to get together next week some time to have some more extended conversations about whether partnering in the future, what that would look like, or if each of us has to find a separate location,” he said. “We just don’t know since this just came up. It’s early for us to be able to determine which direction we’re going.”

Craig said OASIS intends to continue working with Mount Comprehensive, if possible.

The Messenger-Inquirer does not publish the location of OASIS services for the safety of its clients.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360