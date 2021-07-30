Letter: OESC problems not COVID-19 related

Here we are after half the US is vaccinated, and we are back to being told we need to wear masks and social distance. Social media sites have been admonished for sharing misinformation. How about we hold the CDC and the other media outlets to the same standard. Last week the CDC and the media told us that the vaccinated were in danger of spreading the virus to the unvaccinated. This week, the unvaccinated are being blamed for allowing the virus to mutate and thus endangering the vaccinated. This is scientific fact, VIRUS' MUTATE! Being unvaccinated does not cause mutation. The media and CDC are continuing to spread the misinformation that we will die from this virus. After accumulating eighteen months of cases and deaths, you still have a 2% of 10% chance of dying from Covid-19. This a mathematical fact, using the data from the media and the CDC. STOP THE FEAR MONGERING!