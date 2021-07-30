Cancel
Letter: OESC problems not COVID-19 related

By Daniel Cook, Tulsa
Tulsa World
 5 days ago

I have been trying to get my unemployment insurance payments for three weeks from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. I was just told that the reason my payments are not being paid is because the agency did not have a copy of my Social Security card or Oklahoma driver's license.

