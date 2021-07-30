NBA Draft 2021: Toronto Raptors select Canada's Dalano Banton with No. 46 overall pick
With the No. 46 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Toronto Raptors selected Dalano Banton, a 6-foot-9 guard from the University of Nebraska and Toronto, Ontario. The pick is of historical significance, as Banton becomes the first Canadian selected by the Raptors in the franchise's history. The Toronto native played his senior year at Redemption Christian Academy in New York, but still played in the BioSteel All-Canadian Game as well as the All-Canadian Signature Game to close his prep career.ca.nba.com
Comments / 0