Imagine a Knick player with the rebounding percentage of Frank Ntilikina; the assist percentage of Mitchell Robinson; a block percentage below 1%, which is Reggie Bullock territory; a steal percentage that’s also sub-1%; win shares in the range of what Taj Gibson put up last year; and a defensive win share total between what Obi Toppin and Kevin Knox produced. Also imagine this Knick’s career playoff averages were one 3-point attempt per game, 0.3 2-pointers and zero free throws. Not exactly how you’d draw up a hero. And yet, this player not only existed, he was and remains a beloved former Knick.