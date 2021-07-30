Cancel
Iron Ore Falls to Two-Month Low as Beijing Steps Up Steel Curbs

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore fell to a two-month low in Singapore amid expectations for steeper cuts in Chinese steel production through the year-end. The raw material that’s used to make steel is under mounting pressure -- dropping around 15% in two weeks -- as Beijing steps up measures to cut pollution from one of its dirtiest industries. Shagang Group, the world’s fourth largest steel mill, said this week that it’s curtailing production and overseas sales to comply with government efforts to cut emissions.

