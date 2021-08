The Hawks announced several hirings and promotions, including the addition of two assistant coaches and a director of athletic performance Friday. Joe Prunty and Jamelle McMillan will join Nate McMillan’s staff as assistant coaches. Prunty has been an assistant with the Suns, Bucks, Nets, Cavaliers, Trail Blazers, Mavericks and Spurs in a 23-year career. He served as stints as the interim head coach for the Bucks in 2015-16 and 2017-18. He also spent five years as the head coach of Great Britain’s national team. McMillan, the son of Nate, has worked for the Pelicans and Suns in player development and as an assistant after playing collegiately at Arizona State.