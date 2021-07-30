MAUREEN E. KELLY
HUMBOLDT — Maureen E. Kelly, 76, of Humboldt, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at UnityPoint — Trinity Regional Medical Center in Fort Dodge. Maureen has been cremated. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 2, 2021, at Holy Trinity Church in Fort Dodge. Msgr. Kevin McCoy will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday, at the Church. Burial will be 3:00 p.m., Monday afternoon at Christ the King Catholic Cemetery in Dayton. For online obituaries & condolences visit: www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com.www.messengernews.net
Comments / 0