This past week has stirred up drama in the Tokyo Olympics, and it starts with USA’s Gymnastics team. Simone Biles, who now has 7 Olympic medals and 25 world championship medals tying her for most decorated gymnast, explained after her vault performance that she would be withdrawing from the event. In the following days, she also withdrew from the uneven bars and floor exercise final. Biles cited her reasoning for the break to be mental health matters. The internet decided that wouldn't be a good enough reason to withdraw from the competition, and they began to rip her apart on social media.