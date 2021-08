Whenever I think about the summer Olympics, my mind immediately goes to track and field. It just feels most representative of the whole shabang to me. Maybe it’s because many of the events are ancient, literally. The 200- and 400-meter dashes have been around since 700 BC., so has discus throwing. Or maybe it’s because Track and field is the only Olympic event I’ve ever seen in person. When Atlanta hosted the games in 1996, my family made the four-hour drive south on I-95 to see Michael Johnson, the man with the golden shoes, shatter multiple world records. Whatever the reason, I’ve always relished Track and field days at the Olympics, and I’m particularly excited for this weekend’s events. With multiple world-record holders in its ranks, Team USA is poised to take home the gold across a wide swath of events.