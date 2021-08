BEIJING, China, Aug. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LI), an innovator in China's new energy vehicle market, today announced that the Company delivered 8,589 Li ONEs in July 2021, crossing the 8,000-vehicle milestone for the first time while hitting a new record. The deliveries were up 11.4% month over month and 251.3% year over year, a remarkable rate of growth. As of July 31, 2021, total deliveries in 2021 reached 38,743, bringing cumulative deliveries of Li ONE to 72,340 since its market debut.