French billionaire Niel offers to buy out and de-list Iliad telecom

Who is this Paris museum – designed by Tadao Ando to house the luxury goods magnate’s art collection – actually for?. Much has changed in the French capital since French billionaire and luxury goods magnate Francois Pinault first made plans to open a museum to house his expansive contemporary art collection back in 2000. Then, the collector was planning to build a bespoke structure designed by the Japanese architect Tadao Ando on an island in the Seine, on the outskirts of Paris. But his ambition was thwarted by what he described in an op-ed for Le Monde as endless administrative hurdles. At the time, Pinault’s supporters viewed the project’s failure as sabotage, engineered by French officials who were reluctant to open the then largely state-controlled field of culture to a private citizen. Ultimately, Pinault gave up, bought two Venice landmarks – the Palazzo Grassi (opened in 2006) and Punta della Dogana (opened in 2009) – and showed off his collection in Italy. Where private patronage has a long and glorious history, and private foundations are plentiful.