Kansas guard Marcus Garrett not selected in 2021 NBA draft

LJWORLD
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Kansas guard Marcus Garrett went undrafted in Thursday’s NBA draft, leaving the Dallas native in search of a free agent deal to kickstart his professional basketball career. The 6-foot-5 combo guard who was a three-year starter for Bill Self at Kansas had hoped to sneak into the back end...

www2.ljworld.com

