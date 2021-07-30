Commentary: Down in the dumps at Flatwood

With the news reports of the cash coming to state and local governments from the federal government to provide relief from the effects of the COVID pandemic and the announcement that Virginia will have a sizable cash balance at the end of this fiscal year, one could conclude that government is awash in cash! The General Assembly will meet in a Special Session called by Governor Ralph Northam to decide how some of the new monies coming to the Commonwealth will be spent. The Governor will propose a spending plan for those funds that are allocated directly to state government within the “strings attached” from the federal government as to how the money can be spent. The total American Rescue Plan approved by the Congress so far amounts to $1.9 trillion, and that is above the Cares Act monies approved earlier. As you know from daily press reports, the President and members of Congress are working on a compromise for additional funding to ensure the economy recovers and that many infrastructure and program needs that have not been met in the past can be addressed.