Heat warning extended; heat illnesses being seen

This week’s heat wave was expected to break Thursday night, but now it is forecast to keep Southwest Missouri in a slow bake a while longer, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s looking like what you see is what you get these next couple days,” said Max Ungar, intern meteorologist at the weather service in Springfield.

Friday’s high temperature is forecast to hit 96 degrees, and Saturday’s high should be around 97. Add humidity, and the weather service predicts the heat will feel like it’s 105 to 108 degrees.

“We do have that excessive heat warning that will continue through 9 p.m. (Friday) with continued heat for early Saturday in the mid-90s with the heat indices at 105,” Ungar said.

There is a chance for rain late Saturday and early Sunday. That could signal a break in the heat.

“The expectation is for a flip-flop toward more cooler weather next week, which will be a nice reprieve,” Ungar said. The highs Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the mid-80s with lower dew points that will drop the heat index into the 80s.

This week’s hot spell has sparked a number of calls for assistance made to Joplin’s emergency services, said Dustin Lunow, training chief at the Joplin Fire Department.

“We have seen an increase in heat-related emergencies as far as calls for service. It has been a myriad of persons who are outside and persons working in warehouse-type buildings where there is no air conditioning,” Lunow said. “The heat indices are extremely dangerous, and due regard is warranted.”

He recommends that people in those situations increase their intake of noncarbonated fluids and be aware of signs of heat illness.

Someone who is sweating heavily and feeling tired should take a break and seek shade or air conditioning where they can rest as well as drink water or sports drinks to recoup, Lunow said.

“When they start getting a red tint to their skin or stop sweating, that is a medical emergency and they need to seek treatment for that. They always have us available 24/7 if they do believe it to be medical emergency,” Lunow said.

Someone who is overheated also can get relief by placing a wet towel around the neck or wetting clothing with water to cool the body.

Dr. Brandon Mahurin, an emergency room physician at Freeman Hospital West, said a few cases of heat-related illnesses have been treated there.

“Most people are pretty good at watching for signs, but sometimes people can have heatstroke. The people you worry about that may not know the signs are those such as children and the elderly,” he said.

Children may not know they are overheated. Senior citizens may not expect to suffer from heat effects because they don’t know that some medications can make them susceptible to heat, the doctor said.

The keys to preventing heat illnesses is to stay hydrated with fluids and pay attention to signs such as exhaustion. “When you get weak, that’s the time to come in and get some fluids going and check things out,” Mahurin said.

He advises outdoor workers, athletes and those who plan to be outside for a while to have water available along with drinks that contain electrolytes to replenish the body’s salt levels.

A lack of breeze or wind compounds the risk factor of heat. If someone feels overheated, evaporation is important to reduce body heat, “especially when it’s so humid and there is no breeze. If you have fans or misting fans that helps. Also spraying them down with water keeps them cooler because of the evaporative effect,” Mahurin said. Use cool, but not cold, water, he recommended.

“It’s kind of a neat little thing that our bodies know if it’s hot or cold,” which is the result of the blood vessels in the skin acting as sensors.”When you stop sweating and feel cold, that’s when you get into trouble and that’s an early warning sign,” that a serious heat illness or heatstroke is happening, the doctor said.

He also recommends staying away from drinking alcohol when the weather is excessively hot because that can contribute to dehydrating the body.

Lunow has one other recommendation for heat waves.

“You also need to think about pets outside and give them plenty of fresh water and shade,” he said. “They are not acclimated to this heat either.”