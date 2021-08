Welcome to August! As we enter the last full month of summer, maybe you are preparing for back-to-school for your kids, soaking up the sun as much as you can, or planning a late summer vacation. No matter what, it’s a month of possibilities and good times. This weekend, grab happy hour in Addison and meet your friends for brunch this weekend. You can also dance the night away at the Vitruvian Salsa Festival or catch a show at the Addison Improv or Outcry Theatre! Learn all about this and more in our guide of 7 Things To Do This Week.