Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mobile, AL

Mobile teenager says she shielded her cousins from gunfire during an ambush

By Shelby Myers
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago

MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- A Mobile teenager said she was shot twice while trying to protect her cousins during an ambush. The girl is out of the hospital, but still recovering. Her family is calling her a hero.

With her mother's permission to talk to us, 14-year-old Crystal Holifield said she was coming home from dinner with some friends and family around July 17th, when someone came up to their car near Sage Ave. and started firing.

Holifield's aunt sent FOX10 News pictures that appear to show eight bullet holes in a car.

Holifield said it was dark and she couldn't see who was pulling the trigger, but when she realized what was happening, she said she jumped over to shield her two and five year old cousins and took two bullets to the hip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CDdkj_0bCRyZWs00

Holifield said, "We just turned on some street and they started shooting. We couldn't see nobody. We don't know who. It was dark. I thought we were going to die I didn't know what to do and I didn't want the babies to get hurt. I was also thinking about them."

Holifield said she had to have surgery to remove one of the bullets, but the other one is still in her. She now gets around with the help of a walker, but said she would do it all again to save her cousins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKiX8_0bCRyZWs00

Mobile Police said the car Holifield was in has been impounded and they are investigating if this crime is related to other incidents that same night.

If you know anything about what happened, call MPD.

MORE MOBILE Co. NEWS

  • Updated 13 min ago
  • Updated
  • Updated 2 hrs ago
  • Updated 3 hrs ago
  • Updated 7 hrs ago
  • Updated 5 hrs ago
  • Updated 10 hrs ago
  • Updated 10 hrs ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o6avP_0bCRyZWs00

Comments / 1

CNN

CNN

597K+
Followers
89K+
Post
500M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
Mobile County, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ambush#Ala#Mobile Police#Mpd#Mobile Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
CNN

Suspect in Pentagon attack identified as Austin William Lanz of Georgia

(CNN) — The suspect in the violent attack outside the Pentagon on Tuesday that resulted in a death of a Pentagon police officer has been identified as 27-year-old Austin William Lanz of Georgia, according to a law enforcement official and Lanz's former attorney Lisa Wells. Lanz died from injuries sustained in the attack, Wells told CNN.
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Mexico sues gun makers over flow of arms from US to Mexico

Mexico City (CNN) — Mexico filed a lawsuit Wednesday against eleven gun manufacturers over fire arms that flow from the United States across the border and into criminal hands in Mexico, according to court documents obtained by CNN. "This flood is not a natural phenomenon or an inevitable consequence of...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Dr. Sanjay Gupta: Think you don't want to get vaccinated? Think again

(CNN) — I still remember the feeling I had on December 13, 2020 -- the date the first vaccines rolled out of the Pfizer facility in Michigan, destined for hospitals and vaccination centers in every state in the country. Typically reserved scientists described it as the "medical moonshot" we had all been waiting for: a powerful tool against the new virus that had paralyzed the world for almost a year. Those first doses shipped out across America were supposed to signal the next phase of this pandemic -- and it felt as if the whole country could soon let out a collective sigh of relief.

Comments / 1

Community Policy