Fayetteville, NC

Morray Releases ‘Trenches’ Remix Feat. Polo G: Watch

By Akaash
hiphop-n-more.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, Fayetteville, NC artist and XXL Freshman Morray released his mixtape Street Sermons. You can stream it here. On there is ‘Quicksand’ which is the song which first got him widespread attention. He followed it up with another big single called ‘Trenches’ and today, he puts out the official remix for that one.

