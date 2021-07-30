Morray Releases ‘Trenches’ Remix Feat. Polo G: Watch

Playlisted: "Quicksand," "Dreamland," "Bigger Things" “My life is amazing. I’ve never been this happy,” declares Morray, with a beaming smile. The Fayetteville, North Carolina singer and rapper’s career is accelerating before his eyes: in April he proved he could live up to the potential of his viral hit "Quicksand" with the confessional Street Sermons mixtape. When we connect he’s between working on his debut album and rehearsing for September tour dates alongside hometown hero J. Cole, after featuring on The Off-Season highlight "m y . l i f e." Until last year he’d never boarded a plane. “Now I’m on planes every single week. I’m meeting people that I’ve only seen on TV. I just bought me a house, I bought me a brand new car, my kids have all the toys they ever wanted. I’m putting arcade games in my house,” he pauses with disbelief. “What the fuck!? For what!? Just cos I always wanted this shit!”