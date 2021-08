The United States women’s soccer team takes on Canada Monday in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics semifinals with a trip to the gold medal match on the line. USA survived a thriller against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, winning on penalty kicks and will now look to make a final push in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. has gotten brilliant performances out of stars like Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and now move on to face their rivals from up north. On the other side, Canada is coming off a win in PKs as well, surviving a scoreless tie against Brazil in the quarterfinals.