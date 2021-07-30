With strict rules in place, Chicago hopes Lollapalooza will be remembered for the great music and not Covid-19 cases
The start of Chicago's famed music festival, Lollapalooza, has stirred fears of a rise in Covid-19 cases as thousands gather for four days of performances. The festival, which kicked off Thursday, is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of people to Grant Park in downtown Chicago. But with nationwide concern over insufficient vaccination rates and the increase of the Delta variant, the event that drew headliners like Miley Cyrus, Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone and Foo Fighters carries new protocols and fears of potential spread this year.www.actionnewsnow.com
Comments / 0