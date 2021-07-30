Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

With strict rules in place, Chicago hopes Lollapalooza will be remembered for the great music and not Covid-19 cases

By By Madeline Holcombe, CNN
actionnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe start of Chicago's famed music festival, Lollapalooza, has stirred fears of a rise in Covid-19 cases as thousands gather for four days of performances. The festival, which kicked off Thursday, is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of people to Grant Park in downtown Chicago. But with nationwide concern over insufficient vaccination rates and the increase of the Delta variant, the event that drew headliners like Miley Cyrus, Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone and Foo Fighters carries new protocols and fears of potential spread this year.

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
State
Tennessee State
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Kansas, IL
Chicago, IL
Health
State
Oklahoma State
City
Tennessee, IL
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Downtown Chicago#Covid 19#Foo Fighters#Protectchicago#Cdph#Twitter#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Music
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Videos question Lollapalooza coronavirus checkpoints as attendees ‘boast about having Covid’

Some of those who took part in the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago over the weekend have questioned whether proper checks were carried out regarding attendants’ vaccination status, amid concerns about the rise in Delta variant Covid cases in the US.More than 100,000 people attended the four-day festival, which organisers said took place under tight restrictions. Guests were asked to provide either proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test upon entry.Yet several posts have gone viral on social media from attendants of the festival claiming that they saw people using fake vaccination cards or breaking other public health...
FestivalRefinery29

Even Without A Deadly Pandemic, Lollapalooza Did Not Look Fun

After a year of no crowds, concerts, and no Instagram photos of influencers in sheer kaftans on grassy fields, musical festivals are returning — and to a somewhat horrifying degree. This past weekend, Lollapalooza opened its, um, fences once again in Chicago, expecting to attract the usual 100,000 concert goers a day. But what looked like nature healing (and bucket hats returning) actually appeared to be a breeding ground for the extremely viral Delta variant of COVID-19.
Chicago, ILbuzzfeednews.com

These Photos Show The Enormous Turnout For Lollapalooza Despite Delta Concerns

Lollapalooza was held this past weekend in Chicago, with an estimated 100,000 people flocking to the city’s Grant Park for each day of the four-day music festival. After the festival was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, revelers enjoyed sets from acts such as Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, the Foo Fighters, and Megan Thee Stallion. (Organizers canceled a planned appearance by DaBaby following outrage at the rapper’s recent anti-gay statements.)
Chicago, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Here's how the first day of Lollapalooza went in Chicago

Lollapalooza opened Thursday in Grant Park amid a swirl of questions — about crowds, about rising COVID-19 cases in Chicago, about how extra entry procedures and health screening would be handled. That last question turned out to be a non-question, at least in the early hours of the festival’s first...
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Many concerned Lollapalooza will cause spike in COVID cases

CHICAGO - As pictures of Lollapalooza continue to spread nationwide, many are concerned that the festival will become known as a "superspreader" event. "I think that there should have been other protective measures put in place before the event started," said Northwestern pediatrician Dr. Tina Tan. Dr. Tan doesn’t think...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS News

Restaurants and bars tackle surge in COVID-19 cases and new mask rules

After a few busy and hopeful months, restaurants still digging out of pandemic debt now fear they could be done in by the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus. "The last few months have been very promising, after a year and a half of going into the red," Ivy Mix, co-owner of Leyenda, a cocktail bar and restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, told CBS MoneyWatch. "Now it's, 'Oh god, is this going to be it?' again."
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

19 arrested during Lollapalooza festival in Chicago's Grant Park

CHICAGO - The city of Chicago said that 19 people were arrested during the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park. The festival was held from July 29 to August 1. In addition to the 19 arrests, 7 people were given citations/tickets. Chicago said that 102 people were transported for medical...
Chicago, ILwsgw.com

Lollapalooza sparks COVID worries as concertgoers flock to Chicago

The Lollapalooza outdoor music festival is underway in Chicago, causing some concerns as the delta variant causes COVID cases to surge across the country. But organizers of the four-day event say proof of vaccinations or negative test results have been required for entry. More than 90% of concertgoers showed proof...
Chicago, ILstar967.net

Lollapalooza Gets Ready To Kick Off Amid COVID Rise

With Lollapalooza getting ready to kick off in Grant Park in Chicago, organizers have a stern message to attendees: Get vaccinated, or get tested multiple times over the weekend. To get into the festival, ticket holders must either show a printed copy of their vaccine card, a vaccine record or a negative COVID test taken in the prior 72 hours. The outdoor event runs from Thursday to Sunday and features the Foo Fighters, Journey, Tyler The Creator, Miley Cyrus, and dozens of others. If you can’t make it to Chicago for the event, it will be streaming on Hulu. The 2020 edition of the concert was canceled due to COVID.

Comments / 0

Community Policy