The highly anticipated rematch does not live up to the expectations. A matchup that we thought could be for gold heading into the tournament, team USA and Australia met in the quarterfinals this morning. Two pool play losses against Belgium and China forced the Opals to decimate Puerto Rico just for the chance to play the Americans. Despite the poor showing in the preliminary rounds, we saw just last month that this Australian team has the ability to defeat the US. The question is, can they do it again?