The United States men's national team announced on Thursday that the Oct. 7 World Cup qualifier against Jamaica will take place at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. The match will take place in the second window of World Cup qualifiers, following the start of the "Octagonal" in September. The window is also a triple date in which the U.S. will play three matches in seven days. Due to the anticipated high demand, U.S. Soccer will utilize a weighted random draw for tickets.