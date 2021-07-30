42 Northbrick Lane

Great value for this ranch listing on a cul-de-sac lane in Old Wethersfield. The location is steps from the Wethersfield Cove, Mikey's Place children's playground, Standish Park and the Alfred Hanmer Elementary School. The living room has a wood burning fireplace and the kitchen has a spacious eating area.The lower level is unfinished with laundry connections and walkout thru the garage. Steel beam construction, thermopane windows, double sump pump system, 100 amp circuit breaker electrical system and large dehumidifier complete the lower level. The exterior has maintenance free vinyl siding and there is an enclosed porch off the kitchen. This home is sold in "as is" condition.