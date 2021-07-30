Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wethersfield, CT

42 Northbrick Lane

anytimerealty.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat value for this ranch listing on a cul-de-sac lane in Old Wethersfield. The location is steps from the Wethersfield Cove, Mikey's Place children's playground, Standish Park and the Alfred Hanmer Elementary School. The living room has a wood burning fireplace and the kitchen has a spacious eating area.The lower level is unfinished with laundry connections and walkout thru the garage. Steel beam construction, thermopane windows, double sump pump system, 100 amp circuit breaker electrical system and large dehumidifier complete the lower level. The exterior has maintenance free vinyl siding and there is an enclosed porch off the kitchen. This home is sold in "as is" condition.

www.anytimerealty.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wethersfield, CT
Business
City
Wethersfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Coldwell Banker Realty#Smartmls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico seeks $10 bln in damages from gun makers in U.S. lawsuit

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of negligent business practices that generated illegal arms trafficking which led to deaths in Mexico. The lawsuit alleges that units of Smith & Wesson(SWBI.O); Barrett Firearms; Colt's Manufacturing Company; Glock...
SportsPosted by
Fox News

American Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin 'grateful to be able to represent my country'

American sprinters Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad finished 1-2 in the 400-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. McLaughlin came from behind to run down Muhammad after the very last hurdle. She clocked in at 51.46 – breaking a world record. Muhammad finished with a 51.58, which also broke the original world record but finished behind the 21-year-old New Jersey native.
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Judge blocks Texas order that would limit transporting undocumented immigrants

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the state of Texas from enforcing an order from Gov. Greg Abbott that would restrict travel by undocumented immigrants. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El Paso said the order "causes irreparable injury to the United States and to individuals the United States is charged with protecting, jeopardizing the health and safety of non-citizens in federal custody, risking the safety of federal law enforcement personnel and their families, and exacerbating the spread of COVID-19."

Comments / 0

Community Policy