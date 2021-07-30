ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

What a year! Fike state champ Bullock is Athlete of the Year

 2021-07-30

Jayleen Bullock literally saved the best for last in his Fike High...

mymcr.net

Daniel Boyer is State Champ

FFA member Daniel Boyer won the State Championship in the Safe Tractor Operations and Maintenance. Boyer is a Junior at Mary Persons. The State Contest was held in Moultrie at the Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition on Oct. 20. The top two students from the six FFA Areas qualified to compete in...
MOULTRIE, GA
mesatbirdsports.com

Yotuel Garcia named NJCAA DII West Region Male Athlete of the Year

Richmond, VA - Last night, Freshman Yotuel Garcia was selected as the NJCAA Division II West Region Male Cross Country Athlete of the Year. This award was presented by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). Garcia, hailing from Westwood HS, is the first male T-Bird...
SPORTS
Salina Post

Tiger tennis signs state champ

HAYS - Fort Hays State head tennis coach Brian Flax has announced the signing of Grace Unruh on National Signing Day 2021. Unruh will join the Tiger squad in the fall of 2022. A native of Topeka, Unruh was a four-time varsity letterwinner at Topeka Seaman High School. She finished her career with a record of 125-13, including a perfect 36-0 record as a senior when she won the Kansas Class 5A state doubles championship alongside Lauren Sweeney. It was the first girls tennis state championship in school history. She reached the state championship site three times, placing fourth as a junior in 2020 and seventh as a sophomore in 2019.
HAYS, KS
fullertontitans.com

Ayala and Ruelas Awarded Athletes of the Year

FULLERTON, Calif. -- The Big West Conference announced their 2021 Men's Athlete of the Year to be Cal State Fullerton graduate student Sammy Ayala. Ayala was the individual champion at The Big West Championships after setting a new course record in Davis, Calif. with a time of 23:34.5. Throughout the season, Ayala had two other top-five finishes and a top 25 finish at the Bill Dellinger Invite in Oregon. He took second (24:52.0) at the Mark Covert Classic and fourth (24:04.3) at the Highlander Invitational. Ayala is now the second individual from Cal State Fullerton to win a Men's Athlete of the Year (Mike Tansley, 1992 and 1993).
FULLERTON, CA
restorationnewsmedia.com

Viking trio signs to extend athletic careers

CREEDMOOR — Family and friends surrounded Keith Gardner, Megan Ellis and Savannah Thompson on Wedne...
CREEDMOOR, NC
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Playing His Way: Dragons’ Schwier named Boys Tennis Athlete of the Year

NEW PALESTINE — As the youngest of six siblings, New Palestine’s Ezra Schwier has never felt excluded. Instead, his parents’ philosophy has always been encouragement. Whether academics, sports or life, Beth and Randy Schwier have inspired their children to chase down their dreams, be humbly motivated and always show support and appreciation for others.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
restorationnewsmedia.com

JUNIOR VARSITY RESULT: Knights shoot past DASH 47-25

Boys basketball teams from Greenfield and DASH were having a bad case of the Mondays with the score ...
BASKETBALL
merrillfotonews.com

Schmidt competes at State for the third year

Merrill’s Cross Country star takes 14th out of 151 athletes. Merrill High School (MHS) Senior Elizabeth Schmidt competed in her 3rd Cross Country State Meet at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Elizabeth placed 14th out of 151 Division 2 female athletes with a time of 19:41.
MERRILL, WI
restorationnewsmedia.com

After DWI stop, Banchero plays for No. 7 Duke in win

DURHAM — Paolo Banchero started for Duke two days after he was cited for aiding and abetting impaire...
DURHAM, NC
restorationnewsmedia.com

Cash wins 2nd straight Manager of the Year; Kapler NL winner

For Kevin Cash, being mentioned in the same sentence with Bobby Cox is an honor. "That's wrong. I sh...
MLB
East Texas News

Bulldogs to share field with state champs

The 3-2 Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs will finish the regular season on the road to face the 5-0 Newton Eagles this Friday. The playoff-bound Bulldogs clinched their postseason spot last week against Warren and expect their toughest challenge this Friday against the Eagles. Second-year head coach Brett Ratliff has helped lead Corrigan...
FOOTBALL
swark.today

Area Athletes Make Farm Bureau Awards Watch List for 2021 Season; 42 Sports Nominates Spring Hill Athlete for Sophomore of the Year

Farm Bureau Insurance recently shared their Watch List for athletes and coaches from different classifications with Hooten’s, who will select finalists for each category. Those finalists will attend the Farm Bureau Awards in December. Among those nominated from the Southwest Arkansas area include:. 7A-6A Offense – Sharmon Rester (El Dorado)
SPORTS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Area Calendar, Nov. 16-17

Tuesday, November 16 High School Varsity Boys Basketball DASH at Rocky Mount Faith Christian, 7 p.m....
HIGH SCHOOL
restorationnewsmedia.com

Explosion Blue claim U18/U19 Girls Kepner Cup title

Timing was everything for the Explosion Blue girls who took their place in Wilson Youth Soccer Association history with a Kepner Presidents State Cup ...
SOCCER
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Thompson-Herah is NACAC’s Female Athlete of the Year

Repeat Olympic Games sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has been named Female Athlete of the Year by the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC), it was announced on Monday. Ryan Crouser of the US who set world records in the indoor and outdoor shot put was named...
SPORTS
restorationnewsmedia.com

WCA boys pummel Pungo Christian for first win

The 2021-22 season did not start the way the Wilson Christian varsity boys basketball team wanted, w...
HIGH SCHOOL
Daily News

Final 5 Female Athletes of the Year announced

Aiyana Allard (Wahpeton) - Setters typically fill the assist column and contribute very little across other categories. Allard is a rare exception to that rule, stepping up admirably for the Wahpeton volleyball team in all aspects of the game. The senior was a two-time Daily News Athlete of the Week and exploded in the regular season finale with 38 assists, 15 kills and three aces.
WAHPETON, ND
restorationnewsmedia.com

Panthers hope Newton can provide same jolt as a starter

CHARLOTTE — Cam Newton proved he can provide the Carolina Panthers with a jolt off the bench playing...
NFL

