What a year! Fike state champ Bullock is Athlete of the Year

FULLERTON, Calif. -- The Big West Conference announced their 2021 Men's Athlete of the Year to be Cal State Fullerton graduate student Sammy Ayala. Ayala was the individual champion at The Big West Championships after setting a new course record in Davis, Calif. with a time of 23:34.5. Throughout the season, Ayala had two other top-five finishes and a top 25 finish at the Bill Dellinger Invite in Oregon. He took second (24:52.0) at the Mark Covert Classic and fourth (24:04.3) at the Highlander Invitational. Ayala is now the second individual from Cal State Fullerton to win a Men's Athlete of the Year (Mike Tansley, 1992 and 1993).

FULLERTON, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO