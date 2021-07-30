What a year! Fike state champ Bullock is Athlete of the Year

HAYS - Fort Hays State head tennis coach Brian Flax has announced the signing of Grace Unruh on National Signing Day 2021. Unruh will join the Tiger squad in the fall of 2022. A native of Topeka, Unruh was a four-time varsity letterwinner at Topeka Seaman High School. She finished her career with a record of 125-13, including a perfect 36-0 record as a senior when she won the Kansas Class 5A state doubles championship alongside Lauren Sweeney. It was the first girls tennis state championship in school history. She reached the state championship site three times, placing fourth as a junior in 2020 and seventh as a sophomore in 2019.
Comments / 0