Business

French billionaire Niel offers to buy out and de-list Iliad telecom

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) -Billionaire businessman Xavier Niel, the controlling shareholder of French telecoms and media group Iliad, said on Friday that he was making a full takeover offer for the company, with a view to removing it from the stock market. Niel’s offer price will be 182 euros ($216.18) per share,...

