Fans should not even begin to ask about Chandler Jones when you consider the Las Vegas Raiders’ history of not trading away draft capital. It was recently reported that All-Pro defensive end, Chandler Jones, had requested a trade earlier in the offseason. This was reportedly being met with little to no traction from his current club, the Arizona Cardinals. Despite Jones arriving at training camp promptly, the rumor mill still swirls with the possibility of eventual turmoil. Anytime a pass rusher (or any player with a positive impact for that matter) even flirts with the idea of availability, the Raiders are quickly mentioned as a possible destination by fans and talking heads alike.