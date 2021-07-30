What should IT leaders look for in an SD-WAN solution?

Aryaka Networks has announced its landmark partnership with Vodafone Fiji to give Fijian businesses seamless access to fast and secure connectivity. As hundreds of mission-critical business applications transition to the cloud, Vodafone Fiji evaluated various solutions to overcome challenges in maintaining excellent performance for its customers. The technical challenge was born out of the fact that its increasing base of cloud tenants were hosted primarily in Sydney and Singapore. Because of this, for businesses in the Pacific Islands and remote locations, bandwidth and latency have always been critical to application performance.