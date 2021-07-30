Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

What should IT leaders look for in an SD-WAN solution?

By Tim Mercer, CEO, Vapour
helpnetsecurity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe phrase “game-changing” has become almost overused in recent years, particularly in the world of tech. To an extent, this reflects the degree of constant innovation taking place within the space, and the number of solutions coming to the fore and changing what’s possible within organizations and society. On the flipside, some innovations could be considered tech for tech’s sake, and their ability to be a real game changer is limited.

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endpoint Security#Network Security#Sd Wan#Network Performance#Internet Security#Sd Wan#Saas#Sase#Vpns#Byod#Ip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Software
Related
Computerspaloaltonetworks.com

Have you heard? Prisma SD-WAN AIOps

Just a quick FYI that new AIOps enhancements were released on Palo Alto Networks Prisma SD-WAN that will help dramatically simplify network operations. Read all about it in this blog. Feel free to discuss it here!
Softwarevmware.com

Re: SD Boot issue Solution in 7.x

This issue is seen due to the boot device failing to respond & enter APD state (All paths down). Some cases, Host goes to non-responsive state & shows disconnected from vCenter. As of 7.0 Update 1, the format of the ESX-OSData boot data partition has been changed. Instead of using...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

GTT Launches Secure Co-Manage Feature For SD-WAN And Security Services

MCLEAN, Va., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications, Inc. (OTC: GTTN), a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, has announced the addition of the Secure Co-Manage feature to its EtherVision portal to provide customers with enhanced network security visibility and the ability to make real-time changes to network configuration and firewall policies. The new portal feature, available with GTT SD-WAN and Security Services, provides expanded visibility into network security and performance. It offers enhanced self-service functionality that allows customers to respond quickly to security threats and ensure optimized application performance.
Technologythefastmode.com

Ekinops, NetSG to Offer Hybrid Access Routers with SD-WAN in Australia

EKINOPS, a leading supplier of optical transport and enterprise connectivity solutions, has been selected by Network Solutions Group (NetSG), a partner-led Service Provider with a network spanning Australia and New Zealand to provide OneAccess branded Enterprise Routers to grow its managed services offering. The OneAccess innovative solutions portfolio fits perfectly...
ComputersNetwork World

SD-WAN Puts a Sharper Edge on Networking

Learn how RapidScale builds on VMware technology to help customers reach their goals for network transformation with managed SD-WAN services. Businesses large and small are tying their futures to distributed intelligence at the edge of the network. Software-defined, wide area network (SD-WAN) based services answer the call for more efficient, cost-effective edge networking to better enable secure remote work, support cloud-based applications, and ease IT networking workloads.
Businessthefastmode.com

Vodafone Fiji Taps Managed Cloud-First SD-WAN Offering by Aryaka

Aryaka Networks has announced its landmark partnership with Vodafone Fiji to give Fijian businesses seamless access to fast and secure connectivity. As hundreds of mission-critical business applications transition to the cloud, Vodafone Fiji evaluated various solutions to overcome challenges in maintaining excellent performance for its customers. The technical challenge was born out of the fact that its increasing base of cloud tenants were hosted primarily in Sydney and Singapore. Because of this, for businesses in the Pacific Islands and remote locations, bandwidth and latency have always been critical to application performance.
Businessthefastmode.com

Airtel Business, Cisco Launch Next-Gen SD-WAN for Enterprises in India

Bharti Airtel and Cisco last week announced the launch of next-gen connectivity solutions for enterprises based on Cisco's SD-WAN technology. The solution will enable businesses, large and small, to accelerate their digital transformation to serve their customers in a connected world. It allows enterprises to design, deploy, configure, migrate, and manage their WAN infrastructure at a fast clip while adapting to the real-time demands of their cloud computing, mobility, and digitization.
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

New AIOps Enhancements on Prisma SD-WAN 5.5

AIOps is short for Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations. It aims at simplifying and automating IP operations management and problem solving in IT environments. It does this by leveraging big data, analytics and machine learning and performs analysis in order to detect events and patterns and act upon them accordingly.
TechnologyNetwork World

Finding the best WAN Edge solution for your enterprise

Selecting the optimal SD-WAN solution for your enterprise WAN edge is not easy. With vendors and industry analysts all talking about the same topics using the same buzzwords, it’s hard to decide what features are most important, and how to differentiate between products. This buying guide lays out some important factors to consider when selecting an SD-WAN solution.
Public HealthLaw.com

What Legal Professionals Should Know About the Pandemic-Accelerated Growth of Online Client Solutions

Attorneys and other legal professionals have spent a lot of time working remotely and online during the pandemic. They had to quickly learn platforms like Zoom and Teams to keep the lines of communication open with clients, colleagues and courts, and many online platforms remain popular even as we emerge from lockdown. The pandemic accelerated the trend towards living and working online for almost everyone—including potential legal clients—and the effects are proving to be long-lasting.
ComputersCIO

SD-WAN or MPLS: Is it Time to Replace Your MPLS?

It's no secret to IT leaders that the way WAN services are deployed is changing. SD-WAN networks can be used to replace and augment legacy MPLS services for connectivity, and reduce costs. Furthermore, a global SD-WAN can now be implemented as a network as a service (NaaS) to adapt to...
Computerscisco.com

Cisco 5G SD-WAN now on the Insider Series for Networking

Cisco has not stopped innovating when it comes to SD-WAN. The new Cisco Catalyst Cellular Gateways provide multigigabit 5G cellular links in SD-WAN. When the SD-WAN fabric underlay offers multigigabit port options, customers can leverage the full potential of 5G multigigabit speeds in SD-WAN. Adding a multigigabit cellular routing option...
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

Prisma SD-WAN Integrates With ServiceNow to Simplify Operations

Businesses are rapidly moving towards a cloud-delivered branch model for their IT operations to deliver improved user experience and greater productivity. Traditional WAN architecture requires manual deployment of new branch services that is tedious and expensive, especially when adding third-party entities to their branches. As a result, businesses are forced to continue with a manual IT workflow for their incident management, resulting in operational complexity that significantly impacts productivity and customer satisfaction. To solve this challenge, Palo Alto Networks is now seamlessly integrating Prisma SD-WAN and ServiceNow to simplify operations for businesses.
TechnologyLight Reading

Colt cooks up remote access SD-WAN service

Colt's sights are set on bolstering SD-WAN security and user experience for its enterprise customers' distributed workforce with the launch of SD-WAN Remote Access. In partnership with Versa Networks, Colt is delivering the new SD-WAN service via a remote client that customers can install on their corporate devices. "It will...
ComputersNetwork World

SD-WAN Architectures Explained

As the IT infrastructure leaps from legacy and siloed to cloud-first and integrated, network architecture becomes indispensable to application performance and a predictable user experience. However, network architectures can vary significantly in terms of performance, complexity, security, and efficiency, and given the plethora of available choices, it can be difficult as a CIO to separate the wheat from the chaff.
ComputersNetwork World

Is SD-WAN out to kill MPLS?

There is arguably no networking technology surrounded by more hype than software defined WANs (SD-WAN), and much of it is well deserved. A significant number of network professionals either have an SD-WAN deployment underway or on their near-term roadmap. The reason is that SD-WAN architecture is optimized for cloud computing while legacy WANs were designed when client-server computing was the norm.
TechnologyCSO

ROI of SD-WAN-as-a-Service

As enterprises continue to descend in an avalanche of network-aware devices and services, the value proposition of investing in SD-WAN continues to lure more and more investors – and for good reasons. However, like every new technology, SD-WAN first needs to be accepted by the C-suite, and to do so, it needs to tick the right boxes around post-implementation satisfaction rates and guarantee a solid ROI.
TechnologyGigaom

Winning at SD-WAN

A major logistics brand was looking to migrate from its legacy wide area data network, and adopt the emerging software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) technology. This U.K.-based organization operates in more than fifty U.K. and several European locations. The business focuses on the third-party logistics (3PL) space, supplying warehousing and transport services to a range of well-known global brands, as well as to U.K. manufacturing and retail organizations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy