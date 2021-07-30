Curious to see how healthcare cybersecurity fared this year?
Most hospitals critically lack the ability to secure their supply chain systems, according to CynergisTek. In a new report, CynergisTek reviewed just under 100 assessments of healthcare providers across the continuum, including hospitals, physician practices, Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), and Business Associates. These assessments measure organizations’ security posture against the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Cybersecurity Framework (NIST CSF), a standardized framework first published in 2014 intended to help protect American critical infrastructure.www.helpnetsecurity.com
