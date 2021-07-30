Curious to see how healthcare cybersecurity fared this year?

Healthcare was created to help people. So why is this industry the most heavily targeted by cybercriminals and ransomware attacks?. In the first half of 2020 alone, the Department of Health and Human Services saw a nearly 50% increase in the number of healthcare-related cybersecurity breaches. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the healthcare industry to operate at a level that it wasn’t prepared for, which meant emergency facilities were erected without proper security measures in place in order to care for the largest number of patients possible.