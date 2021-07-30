Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Curious to see how healthcare cybersecurity fared this year?

By Help Net Security
helpnetsecurity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost hospitals critically lack the ability to secure their supply chain systems, according to CynergisTek. In a new report, CynergisTek reviewed just under 100 assessments of healthcare providers across the continuum, including hospitals, physician practices, Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), and Business Associates. These assessments measure organizations’ security posture against the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Cybersecurity Framework (NIST CSF), a standardized framework first published in 2014 intended to help protect American critical infrastructure.

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Security Management#Security Controls#Cynergistek#Business Associates#Nist Csf#American#Evp#Report#Solarwinds#Microsoft Exchange#Dod#Cisa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Technologycomptia.org

How to Transition from Security Intelligence to Cybersecurity

If you work in security intelligence, you are well on your way to having the skills needed in cybersecurity. While both fields aim to identify, monitor and counter cyber threats, security intelligence takes a broader perspective and includes physical and cybersecurity, whereas cybersecurity analytics hones in on protecting critical IT infrastructure.
Technologychannele2e.com

How to Have the Cybersecurity Conversation with Your Clients

Being able to have frank and honest conversations with your clients is important. In fact, it’s an essential part of a strong client relationship. Ensuring that you start those conversations in a way that educates, benefits, and builds trust between both parties is the best way to set your relationship up for long-term success. And in today’s managed services provider (MSP) landscape, one client conversation stands out from the rest: the cybersecurity conversation.
Retailhelpnetsecurity.com

How to develop a skilled cybersecurity team

What skills should aspiring information security workers possess and work on? What certifications can come in handy more than others? What strategies should organizations employ to develop a well-staffed cybersecurity team? Where should they look for talent? What advice do those already working in the field have for those who want to enter it?
Health Serviceshealthcareittoday.com

How Might We Democratize Healthcare?

This might sound like a loaded question and it really is. The question actually came from Nick Dawson where he wanted to know people’s responses to this question. Plus, he asked what comes to mind and what ideas we have. I’m glad he asked the question and not because there...
Health Servicespsychreg.org

Tips on How to Manage a Healthcare Facility

Modern healthcare needs are also evolving. Patients in the 21st century have a consumer-based approach towards healthcare. So, they are playing an active role in seeking a customised experience. Therefore, old ideas about healthcare are irrelevant, and we need to focus on the efficient management of healthcare facilities. However, managing...
Economyatlantanews.net

Home Healthcare Market to See Major Growth by 2026: 3M Health Care, GE Healthcare, Phillips Healthcare

The Latest survey report on Global Home Healthcare Market sheds lights on changing dynamics of each of the subsegments of Industry. As the shift to value continues, Home Healthcare organizations have the dual challenge of increasing interoperability to improve clinical performance and the patient experience. Some of the companies listed in the study from complete survey list are Bayer AG, Omron Healthcare, Inc, 3M Health Care, GE Healthcare, Phillips Healthcare, Medtronic, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Gentiva Health Services, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. & Abbott Laboratories.
Technologychannele2e.com

How Legacy Technology Undermines Cybersecurity

It’s no secret that the last year was one of the most disruptive and consequential periods for business all around the world. Businesses that survived, or even thrived, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic can likely point to big investments in technology as their vehicle for success. However, even though digital transformation initiatives are at peak demand, managing holdover legacy technology could be slowing innovation and creating more cybersecurity risks.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Healthcare M&A on track for record year

There were 283 healthcare deals announced or closed this June, which exceeds previously recorded volumes, Bloomberg Law reported July 28. Healthcare IT and software deals led all sectors with 50 announced or closed deals in June, followed by 45 in the pharmaceutical space and 39 for medical device companies. Physician...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

ChrysCapital-backed GeBBS Healthcare Acquires Aviacode

Acquiring Aviacode strengthens GeBBS’ end-to-end RCM solution offering. GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc. a leading provider of technology enabled Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) & Risk Adjustment Solutions for Healthcare Providers and Payers, announced today the acquisition of Aviacode a Salt Lake City, UT based provider of medical coding and compliance services to Hospitals and physician groups.
TechnologyPosted by
HIT Consultant

4 Key Constraints Preventing Healthcare from Proper Cybersecurity

Healthcare was created to help people. So why is this industry the most heavily targeted by cybercriminals and ransomware attacks?. In the first half of 2020 alone, the Department of Health and Human Services saw a nearly 50% increase in the number of healthcare-related cybersecurity breaches. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the healthcare industry to operate at a level that it wasn’t prepared for, which meant emergency facilities were erected without proper security measures in place in order to care for the largest number of patients possible.
Health ServicesHealthcare IT News

How to lead an interdisciplinary team in healthcare

Everyone has looked through a microscope. It is a brilliant tool for getting the basic work of science done, and its image alone is sufficient to communicate concentration, precision and discovery. It also is a metaphor for a major conundrum in the biomedical research space: One needs great focus to...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Gamification can redefine the cybersecurity demo experience

Lead generation is the easy part of the sales cycle. Marketing activities, sales enablement tools, events, and so on should create the perfect environment that allows sales teams to fill their sales funnel (if they are doing their job effectively). But while it may be possible to generate 200+ qualified enterprise leads in any given quarter, it is frequently the “last mile” in selling that can feel like an uphill journey.
Healthtechwire.net

State Health-Care Entity Seeks Help Building Automated Solution

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The state entity charged with delivering residents access to quality affordable health-care is seeking assistance from IT companies to create an automated solution. In...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Navigating the 2021 threat landscape: Security operations, cybersecurity maturity

Ransomware attacks have been increasingly in the headlines, and reaching historic levels of impact. Findings from a new report from ISACA in partnership with HCL Technologies show that 35 percent of respondents report that their enterprises are experiencing more cyberattacks, three percentage points higher than last year. The 2021 threat...
Healthfederalnewsnetwork.com

CMS needs to improve oversight of medical device cybersecurity

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services not only pay for health care but they accredit the organizations that deliver the programs. Now the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General has found CMS needs to improve its oversight of a critical piece of health care infrastructure — namely, the cybersecurity of networked medical devices. For more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to social science research analyst Ivan Troy.
Healthhealthitanalytics.com

What Are the Benefits of Predictive Analytics in Healthcare?

With the assistance of predictive analytics, physicians have used the system to aid in the medical decision-making process and to evaluate big data efficiently. By integrating predictive analytics into the healthcare system, providers have seen benefits for both themselves and patients. Decision-Making Process. Predictive analytics has proven to be a...
HealthSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Healthcare Logistics Sees Futuristic Advancement

Air medical service provider Air Methods launches a new drone solution in collaboration with Wingcopter, named Spright, specifically for the healthcare industry. The new endeavor is a delivery network powered by drones throughout the United States focused specifically on the healthcare space in an effort to increase healthcare access and reduce disruption.
BusinessMedCity News

What Google Cloud learned about interoperability from Mayo Clinic

A little over a year ago, Google Cloud and Mayo Clinic struck a 10-year strategic partnership, with the goal of building an “assembly line” of clinical AI tools. To support this, they’d need to have comprehensive and standardized data sets — a rarity in healthcare. But this process of aggregating...
HealthHealthcare IT News

How APIs and design thinking are moving the needle on healthcare innovation

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of the digital economy has revolutionized the way that we engage with patients, empower providers and optimize workflow. Application programming interfaces and other technologies hold great possibility in addressing system problems of data access, insights delivery and technology implementation. With APIs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy