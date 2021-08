Increasing interest in electric vehicles (EVs), along with heightened demand for personal cars amid rising COVID-19 infections, have been driving auto manufacturers' sales lately. Furthermore, because the supply of semiconductor chips is projected to improve in the coming months, the industry is expected to soon exhibit solid growth. So, we believe auto manufacturers Volkswagen AG (VWAGY), Daimler (DDAIF), Honda Motor (HMC), and Mazda Motor (MZDAY) should deliver handsome returns in the near term. These stocks are rated A in our proprietary stock ratings system. Read on to learn more.