French billionaire Niel offers to buy out and de-list Iliad telecom

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) -Billionaire businessman Xavier Niel, the controlling shareholder of French telecoms and media group Iliad, said on Friday that he was making a full takeover offer for the company, with a view to removing it from the stock market. Niel’s offer price will be 182 euros ($216.18) per share,...

BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Ottobock hires Deutsche Bank, Goldman for 2022 listing -source

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ottobock has hired Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas for an initial public offering that could value the German artificial limb maker at more than 6 billion euros ($7.1 billion), a person familiar with the matter said. People familiar with the plans had told...
Economywsau.com

Thales to sell signalling business to Hitachi in $2 billion deal

PARIS (Reuters) – Thales, Europe’s largest defence electronics company, confirmed on Wednesday it was in advanced talks to sell its railway signalling business to Japan’s Hitachi in a deal that values the division at 1.66 billion euros ($2 billion). The sale comes as the French firm looks to streamline its...
Financial Reportswtvbam.com

UK’s Taylor Wimpey raises annual outlook, swings to H1 profit

(Reuters) – UK homebuilder Taylor Wimpey Plc on Wednesday joined bigger rivals in forecasting sustained demand in the medium term and returned to a half-year profit as Britain’s housing sector boom stands to outlast the tax holiday period. Britain’s third-largest homebuilder forecast 2021 operating profit of about 820 million pounds...
BusinessSilicon Republic

Iliad shares skyrocket as Xavier Niel offers to buy out own company

Eir owner Xavier Niel is looking to take his telcoms business private. Xavier Niel, founder and 71pc owner of French telco Iliad, has launched a bid to buy out the company’s remaining shares and take it private. The tender for the remaining capital of Iliad would offer shareholders €182 a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Snubbed by KPN, EQT's Delta plans $2.4 bln Dutch fibre optic network

AMSTERDAM, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Dutch telecommunications firm Delta, owned by Swedish private equity investor EQT, said on Monday it planned to spend 2 billion euros ($2.37 billion) over the next three years to build out its fibre optic network in the Netherlands, as it aims to compete with national telecoms company KPN NV..
Public HealthMetro International

France’s Axa rebounds from pandemic as XL unit swings to profit

PARIS (Reuters) -Axa posted a 180% surge in first-half net income on Monday as the French insurer rebounded from a spike in pandemic-related claims that led to a 1.5 billion euro ($1.8 billion) charge last year. Europe’s second-largest insurer after Allianz said it made nearly 4 billion euros of net...
Businesstelecoms.com

Eurobites: Xavier Niel bids €3.1 billion to take Iliad private

Also in today’s EMEA regional round-up: Proximus earnings slip in Q2; Sparkle teams up with Google on subsea links; Orange sets targets. Shares in French operator Iliad soared by as much as 62% on the Paris exchange on Friday morning in response to billionaire owner Xavier Niel’s €3.1 billion bid – equivalent to €182 per share – to take his company private. As Bloomberg reports (paywall applies), Niel was concerned about the recent drop in value of Iliad’s shares after a period of customer losses and heavy spending. According to Bloomberg, the proposed deal – which echoes Patrick Drahi’s decision to take Altice Europe private back in 2020 – values Iliad at about €10.85 billion.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Banijay France Buys French Music Entertainment Production Company DMLS TV

Banijay France has acquired French music entertainment producer DMLS TV as it expands its local footprint. DMLS TV has access to some of France’s top artists and musical entertainment shows, such as “La Chanson Secrète” (The Secret Song), “La Chanson Challenge” (The Celebrity Song Challenge) and “Duos Mystères” (Mystery Duets). The company set up some 20 years ago and still led by duo Anne Marcassus and Mathieu Vergne are also volunteer executive producers of annual ratings smash charity event, “Les Enfoirés,” featuring top French talent. The DMLS duo will now report to Banijay France country CEO François de Brugada (pictured). “As we...
Business104.1 WIKY

Hugo Boss back at pre-pandemic sales in UK, China

BERLIN (Reuters) – German fashion house Hugo Boss said it expected a rebound in its business to continue in the second half of the year as sales recovered to pre-pandemic levels in Britain and China in the second quarter. “We are well prepared to further drive our business recovery also...
Museumsartreview.com

What François Pinault’s Bourse de Commerce Means for the French Artworld

Who is this Paris museum – designed by Tadao Ando to house the luxury goods magnate’s art collection – actually for?. Much has changed in the French capital since French billionaire and luxury goods magnate Francois Pinault first made plans to open a museum to house his expansive contemporary art collection back in 2000. Then, the collector was planning to build a bespoke structure designed by the Japanese architect Tadao Ando on an island in the Seine, on the outskirts of Paris. But his ambition was thwarted by what he described in an op-ed for Le Monde as endless administrative hurdles. At the time, Pinault’s supporters viewed the project’s failure as sabotage, engineered by French officials who were reluctant to open the then largely state-controlled field of culture to a private citizen. Ultimately, Pinault gave up, bought two Venice landmarks – the Palazzo Grassi (opened in 2006) and Punta della Dogana (opened in 2009) – and showed off his collection in Italy. Where private patronage has a long and glorious history, and private foundations are plentiful.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Chinese EV manufacturer Li Auto plans $1.9 bln Hong Kong listing

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Li Auto Inc said on Tuesday it was looking to raise as much as HK$15.0 billion ($1.93 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong. Li Auto’s proposal for secondary listing comes nearly a month after rival XPeng Inc raised...
Business104.1 WIKY

Monte dei Paschi job cuts will all be voluntary, union says

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s main banking union on Tuesday sought to allay concerns over job cuts at Monte dei Paschi which are needed to pave the way for a possible sale of the state-owned bank to UniCredit. UniCredit last week agreed to enter into exclusive talks with the Treasury to...
Economy104.1 WIKY

Hong Kong regulator fines UBS $1.5 million for compliance breaches

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Swiss bank UBS was fined HK$11.55 million ($1.5 million) by Hong Kong’s securities regulator for failing to disclose its holdings in some companies covered in its research reports, the watchdog said on Tuesday. The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a statement that...
Stocksraleighnews.net

German shares close 0.16 pct higher

FRANKFURT, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- German stocks edged up on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index up 24.34 points, or 0.16 percent, to close at 15,568.73 points. Semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies won the most among the blue chips, with its shares up 3.97 percent. Sportswear and equipment maker Adidas and manufacturing and electronics company Siemens added 3.79 percent and 2.68 percent, respectively.

