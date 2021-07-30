Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cinematic Releases: The Green Knight (2021) - Reviewed

spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe anonymous Middle English 14th century medieval poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, that Arthurian tale of chivalric romance concerning King Arthur’s knight of the round table Sir Gawain who accepts a challenge to the death from a mystical “Green Knight”, has remained an indelible component of heroic European fantasy adventure lore in contemporary literary and cinematic fiction. Originally comprised of a series of poems chronicling the protagonist’s odyssey, the collection directly influenced such prominent fantasy authors as J.R.R. Tolkien and Simon Armitage as well as spawning numerous cinematic adaptations such as Gawain and the Green Knight in 1973 and again with.

www.spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dev Patel
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
John Boorman
Person
Sarita Choudhury
Person
Alicia Vikander
Person
Matteo Garrone
Person
Joel Edgerton
Person
Simon Armitage
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Adaptation#European#A24#Excalibur#Hobbit#Irish#Dunkirk#Disney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Green Knight Review: A Spectacular And Stunning Arthurian Legend

Phenomenally talented filmmakers who prove themselves to be genre polymaths are an exceptionally rare breed, which is why it has been exhilarating to watch the growth and development of writer/director David Lowery. Since breaking out in 2013 when the romantic crime drama Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, he has seemingly made a point of exploring new kinds of stories with each new project, and the results have been remarkable each time out – be it the family-friendly adventure in Pete’s Dragon, the haunting beauty of A Ghost Story, or the enchanting charm of The Old Man And The Gun.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

The Green Knight Review: David Lowery’s Epic Fantasy Adventure

The Quest is one of the most well established story tropes in fiction, going all the way back to Chaucer and The Canterbury Tales, and even further. It is not the destination, but the journey that guides and dictates the story, as a wanderer learns of their destiny and their place in the world. All storytelling comes from it.
MoviesHastings Tribune

Review: In 'The Green Knight,' heads roll, especially yours

In theaters this weekend, a creeping crown lands from the sky upon a man’s head and consumes him in fire. Giants striding a canyon refuse calls for a ride. And a tree asks to play a game, and if there’s a lesson to be learned, it’s maybe just ... don’t do that?
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Dev Patel's The Green Knight gets rave first reviews

Dev Patel's new movie The Green Knight has received rave first reviews. Set in Arthurian times and based on the poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, the film stars Patel as the titular Gawain who beheads the Green Knight (Ralph Ineson) in a quest for glory, knowing that in a year's time he must travel to his Green Chapel and claim the same grisly fate.
MoviesDen of Geek

The Green Knight Review: A King Arthur Movie Imbued with Dark Magic

It’s been observed that to create, you must first destroy. There’s truth in this axiom, although at least in the case of Hollywood it’s worth a partial amendment. First, you must understand what it is you are destroying to make way for something new. Take the poems and tales of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, including Sir Gawain and the Green Knight: As centuries old IP, these stories have been adapted countless times, including recently—and often by filmmakers with no greater concern for their appeal than the public domain title they’ve decided to exploit.
Movieswmleader.com

‘The Green Knight’ Review: A Somberly Majestic Medieval Death Trip

It’s tempting to think of the first “Star Wars” movie as ground zero for the new era of popular culture. (You might say that the 21st century began, in spirit, the day “Star Wars” opened.) But part of the primal power of George Lucas’s sci-fi landmark is that it represented a kind of dawn-of-the-digital-age, joystick-happy recycling of many, many things from the past. It drew on the ramshackle movie serials of the ’40s and ’50s. It drew on classic films as serious as John Ford’s “The Searchers” and Akira Kurosawa’s “The Hidden Fortress.” And, of course, there would have been no “Star Wars” without J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” (just look at Gandalf with a technological squint, and you’ve got Obi-Wan Kenobi).
MoviesGamespot

Green Knight Review Round-Up: What Do The Critics Think?

The Green Knight, like Black Widow and Fast and Furious 9 before it, is a film we've been waiting on for a long time thanks to multiple pandemic delays. Unlike those films, though, this independent film isn't showing on every single screen that lights up--you'll have to work a little harder to find a screen showing it, making it all the more important to know what we're going into when the film hits theaters this Friday, July 30.
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

Review: In ‘The Green Knight,’ an enchanting Arthurian dream

It's a question that's long vexed scholars of the 14th century chivalric romance “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight." The movie, like the epic poem, is full of mysteries, most of them unspoken. But the knight's unlikely color — Why isn't he a more typical knightly blue? — is a question voiced by the characters of David Lowery’s adaptation, “The Green Knight.” He's green, answers Dev Patel's Sir Gawain, because it's the shade of rot.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

New Releases: Nebulous Dark (2021) - Reviewed

The definition of the word “nebulous” includes “hazy,” “unclear” and “vague.” These are good words to describe the post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie Nebulous Dark. Its story and world-building are incredibly hazy/unclear/vague and its visuals make it difficult to figure out where anything is in relation to anything else. It combines an alien invasion that has decimated the Earth, zombies and a very ill-defined time loop with dialogue that mainly serves to repeatedly show how confused the protagonist is. I was equally baffled. Much of the budget appears to have been spent on the look of the aliens and the destroyed planet. Both of those aspects of the production are fine enough. It is basically every other aspect of the production that is the problem.
Video GamesArs Technica

Review: The Green Knight weaves a compelling coming-of-age fantasy quest

The tale of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, immortalized in a 14th-century anonymous poem, is among the most popular of the Arthurian legends, second only to the quest for the Holy Grail. Yet I would argue that it has never been successfully adapted to film—until now. Director David Lowery's new film, The Green Knight, takes some necessary liberties with the source material. But he also artfully weaves in elements and symbols from that source material to create a darkly brooding fantasy quest that is just as richly textured and layered as the medieval poem on which it is based.
Moviescwlasvegas.com

Film critic Derek Sante reviews 'Jungle Cruise,' 'The Green Knight'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If it's Friday, that means new movies are coming to a screen near you. This weekend, Derek Sante shares a look at two action flicks arriving in theaters. "Jungle Cruise," starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, is an adaptation of the classic Disneyland ride. It's also available through Disney+ Premier Access for an additional fee.
MoviesKSLTV

Review: ‘The Green Knight’ Movie Is Great Art, But Not Great Entertainment

SALT LAKE CITY — The tales of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table are centuries-old legends, and many films have been set in that era. Most predictably focus on Arthur, Merlin or Lancelot. But “The Green Knight” from A24 Films departs from this, and follows one of the lesser-known knights on an adventure based on a 14th century epic poem.
Moviesvanyaland.com

‘The Green Knight’ Review: A sparse, slow and stale spectacle

Since the end of The Hobbit films, high fantasy has found itself in a pretty fascinating and weird place, on the downslope from its rapid (and rabid) ascent from irrelevance to lauded mass popularity back down to semi-irrelevance again. Sure, you’ll get big-budget attempts to recapture that Lord of the Rings lightning with movies like Warcraft, or a few interesting spins on classic legends (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Robin Hood ’18), but it takes a special kind of film to juggle the necessary revisionism needed to innovate in a genre like this while also reinforcing just why people like going to in the first place. So, when one comes along of immense moral relevance to the problems of the day that also happens to be directed by a master and acted by a brilliant ensemble cast, you pay attention. It depicts a conflict between one’s code of honor, nature, and what society (and the protagonist’s loves, ultimately) tells them to do, and it’s assisted by handsomely-rendered computer-generated effects, its structure given an inherent sturdiness, as we’re all already familiar with its source since it’s been adapted from one of the most recognizable stories in the western canon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy