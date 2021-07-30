317 Lamond Place

GARDENER'S AND DOG LOVER'S PARADISE!Gorgeous detached home on .24 acres in Alexandria City! Amazing sunroom overlooks the beautifully landscaped and fenced yard complete with a handcrafted Maine Style Salt-Barn/shed and a dog run! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance of King Street Metro and Angel Park. Meticulously maintained by the same owners since 1983 - the upgrades and improvements are extensive. The oversized lot features a flagstone patio, paths and front steps, brick flower beds, a retaining wall, mature trees and shrubs, annuals and perennials. The expansive brick home has a room for everything and everyone! Large living room/dining room with multiple windows, hardwood floors and newly installed chandelier and pendant light. Step through the French doors into the sunroom addition with vaulted ceilings, dormers/skylights, cherry built-ins, ceiling fan/light, Juliet balcony and stairs to the backyard. Enjoy the centrally located kitchen with all new Frigidaire stainless-steel appliances and recessed lighting. Cook with gas, look into the sunroom from the sink, and use the cherry cabinets and pantry for all of your goodies. The lower level family room with wood burning fireplace is ideal for spending time together and watching TV. Giant laundry room and fantastic storage room with cherry built-ins including cabinets, cedar closets and a room for the sump pump. Four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a full attic with pull down steps, driveway for two cars, street parking and so much more! Check out the document in the listing for a complete outline of the many upgrades and improvements including tons of work done in June/July 2021 and beyond.