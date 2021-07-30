ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

3512 Erdman Avenue

 2021-07-30

Cover picture for the articleDon+GGt Miss this !!! 3 bd 2 full bath in the Sinclair Community with finished walkout basement. Ceiling fan(s) and great closet space, PULL DOWN STAIRS TO ATTIC STORAGE ! nFull sized washer and space in the...

201 Park Brook Court

END unit 3 levels town home with 4 spacious bedrooms 3.5 updated baths all on an open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen, Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, deck, patio, shed and privacy fence. All within minutes from the community amenities, public library and sought out after Stafford public schools. Listing...
1762 E North Avenue

Opportunity to get in now in South Clifton Park. Tons of potential to rehab this four story, including the basement, townhome located on historic North Avenue. Home is believed to be five bedrooms and one bath. Close to Johns Hopkins, Downtown Baltimore, Federal Hill, Canton, Mount Vernon, and the Inner Harbor. Endless potential is at your footsteps!! Property is Sold As-Is. Buyer to verify all items in the MLS. A +G+Hold Harmless+G- must be signed to show the property. No entry without it. Buy this now!!
BALTIMORE, MD
11328-A Snow Owl Place

SPECTACULAR!!! Newly renovated, this home looks brand new! End unit with huge, newly landscaped lot. Rear yard is fenced and new sod installed. The interior is light and bright with plenty of windows providing natural light. The main level is highlighted by a beautiful kitchen featuring upgraded self-closing cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The upper level boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including a master suite with vaulted ceilings in the bedroom and bathroom. The lower level has a good size recreation room with new sliding glass door to the rear yard, full bathroom, and 4th bedroom. This home is a BEAUTY!!! Highest and best offers are due by Monday, November 22nd at 5:00 PM. Thanks!
4625 Scottsdale Place

Priced To Sell Fast! Awesome 4 Level Townhouse with 2 Car Garage, Walkout Basement, Spacious Open Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Island with Pendant Lighting, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, 3 Balconies - One on Each Level, Spacious Bedrooms, Master Bath with Separate Shower and Large Soaking Tub, Walk In Closets, Roof 3 Yrs New, Much More! Close to Schools, Shopping and Commuter Routes. This Will Not Last!
501 Christopher Street

Bring this 1920 home back to its beauty. Large living room with charming staircase, and front porch entrance. All hardwood floors on first floor and carpet upstairs. Front yard has plenty of shade with sycamore trees and spacious back yard that backs up to woods with no neighbors on property in the back and to the left side of the house. Commercial property owns all of it at this time. Also outside there is a one car garage with storage and workshop area, another shed and the house has a new ramp to the side door. Improvements include three ceiling fans, replacement windows, and new roof five years ago. Being sold AS IS. It just needs some TLC and a new owner! Call today to see this property!
9305 Countess Drive

Beautiful Townhome in Queen Anne Village features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, new carpet throughout. Spacious living room and dining room. Finished lower level w/ rec room and fire place; w / laundry / storage area. Custom patio to back yard. Convenient to community pool, playground, schools, shopping & the Metro / Bus. Landlord requires Minimum Credit Score of 650 with excellent income andrental reference. (Must use CBRB Application Link see attached disclosure).
1273 Maple View Dr

Just Listed in Willow Lake. Prime location with unbeatable proximity to PVCC, Downtown C'ville, UVA, I-64, & Monticello Trails. 3 Bed 3.5 Bath END UNIT townhouse with exceptional Carter Mountain View?s from all levels. Main floor boasts an open floor plan perfect for entertaining - with living room, half bath, dining area with wood fireplace, kitchen, and deck. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and separate full bathrooms. The owners suite comes with skylight, dual vanity sinks, cedar lined closet, and soaking tub w/ bay window. Lower level bedroom has a private patio level entrance with gas fireplace and full bathroom. Opportunity for additional finished space in basement as well. Come see the potential this property has to offer. Updates include: New Heater motor - Fall 2021 & Deck 2018, Sweat equity will go a long way with this property. In need of new carpet and paint. Seller offering $5K in closing costs.,Formica Counter,Fireplace in Basement,Fireplace in Dining Room.
22 Baltistan Court

Great opportunity here for an affordable end unit in a quiet neighborhood with quick access to 695 and 95! This 3 bed, 1.5 bath home offers two reserved parking spots, a freshly stained rear porch, fresh paint, new appliances, new carpet, new bathroom, and plenty of natural light! You'll have plenty of room to entertain the family or guests in the spacious living room on the main floor or on the back porch. Come check out this updated home today!
13540 National Pike

BRICK RANCHER THAT HAS JUST BEEN UPDATED THROUGHOUT. A BRAND NEW ROOF. THREE BEDROOMS & ONE & A HALF BATHS. THE HOME HAS BEEN FLESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT & THE HARDWOOD FLOORS HAVE JUST BEEN REFINISHED. CERAMIC TILE IN THE BATHROOM. A FULL BASEMENT WITH A FIREPLACE THAT COULD EASILY BE MADE INTO A FAMILY ROOM. A NICE PRIVATE REAR YARD. THE HOME IS CLOSE TO CONVIENCES & JUST A SHORT DRIVE TO HAGESRTOWN.
2908 Herb Garden Drive

THIS HOME IS TO BE BUILT . The Calvert Basement is located in the Woodlands, Urbana's only EXCLUSIVE 55+ active adult community! Our bestselling villa floorplan offers the key conveniences you're looking for--the Primary suite and laundry room are all on the first floor. The Calvert is the perfect, right sized home and has 2,500 sq. ft. of finished living space. Its open design, generous bedroom sizes, and a luxurious primary's bath make it a favorite! The Woodlands Community is located in southern Frederick County and is only minutes away from Urbana's vibrant market district, downtown Frederick, and I-270/Montgomery County. The community will feature tons of amenities to include pool/clubhouse, fitness center, putting green, pickleball/bocceball courts, trails, and much more. And another perk-- enjoy never having to mow your grass or shovel snow again! Photos are representative only. Lot Premiums may apply.
8418 Allison Lane

Fantastic bones and loads more SF than the other homes in this lovely Rosedale neighborhood! This well-loved Cape is a huge opportunity, with a side addition that provides two more rooms on the main level, plus a 2nd full bath with skylights on the upper level! Sure this home needs a Honey-Do List, but the solidly-built structure of 4 bedrooms, a separate living room, a cozy sitting area that's adjacent to the tablespace kitchen, the first floor home office, and the main level primary bedroom, is a true gem! Newer electric panel. New roof 2018. New HVAC 2007. The refrigerator is less than 2 years old! The major units were improved so you can focus on creating your own aesthetic. Huge driveway for three cars, plus additional street parking. Quick access to area elementary & middle schools, tucked between 95 and 695, with all the shopping and dining options you need.
ROSEDALE, VA
4000 E Street SE , #303

Short Sale, INVESTOR SPECIAL, two bedroom one bathroom top floor unit. Needs work, home is not suitable for living in current condition. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not...
2041 Landon Ln

Introducing Forest Lakes Townhomes At Timberwood Square! Featuring 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths, this brand new townhome w/ James Hardie siding, spacious back yard & deck, also includes a fully finished walkout basement (rec. room & private home office). Plus, oak stairs, a gourmet kitchen w/ gas cooking, maple cabinetry, oversized island, granite & stainless appliances and a large owner?s suite w/ walk-in closet & private bath. Enjoy maintenance free living in Forest Lakes, PLUS 2 pools, 2 clubhouses, a fitness center, extensive athletic fields & courts, miles of walking trails, and more! Every new townhome in Forest Lakes Townhomes At Timberwood Square is tested, inspected and HERS+- scored by a 3rd party energy consultant & is also inspected by a 3rd party for quality. Receive $5,000 toward closing costs for a limited time*!,Granite Counter,Maple Cabinets.
47390 Victoria Falls Square

Don't miss this beautiful, light-filled floor-plan for a three level townhome in sought-after Great Falls Chase! The open-concept main level is bright and spacious with a two story foyer, separate dining and living areas, and a center-island gourmet kitchen. Boasting columns, high ceilings, and gleaming hardwoods, this townhome has a stylized elegance to it. Entry level offers a spacious recreation room which can double as a 4th bedroom, and double-sliding glass doors to the outdoors. Follow the stairs from the kitchen, straight upstairs to the big bedrooms and baths that are updated with a chic touch. Vaulted ceilings in the Primary Bedroom give the room a spacious, yet cozy feel along with the walk-in closet and luxurious en-suite Primary Bath. Attached front-loading garage, huge rear deck, lower patio, fenced yard, and ample visitor parking, passes not required. With so much natural light, it's hard to imagine it is an interior unit. Walking distance to Great Falls Chase Rec Center and everything Great Falls Plaza has to offer including groceries, dining, coffee, and more!
1624 Wainwright Drive

Fantastic 1575 sq ft 2 bed 1.5 bath 3 level Th located in sought after Coleson Cluster The home has just been freshly painted ,refinished hardwoods,Newer energy efficient windows ,sliders , front door,water heater, HVAC system and updated bathrooms were installed within in the last 5 years Carport and storage included. This house is waiting for your special touch to make it your own!!Relac air per Reston.Enjoy the natural view on the deck or patio. This is a fabulous location! Enjoy a short walk via Reston trail system to Lake Anne Plaza , Reston Town Center, North Shore Pool,Very close to Dulles Toll Rd, Metro , Hospital, retail, Waiting for a buyer like you!Home sold in AS IS condition.
RESTON, VA
502 142ND Street , 9B

Sunrise on the front balcony?...Yes please! Tucked back off the main strip, this affordable Ocean City property is located between the Ocean and the bay for the best of both worlds. Your days can be spent relaxing by the crystal blue pool or with you toes in the sand on the OC shoreline. Harpoon Hannah's is just around the corner for some great night life. Come claim your little slice of heaven and start making family memories. Just in time for 2022 beach season because after all...You Deserve It!
721 Belgian Avenue

Welcome Home to 721 Belgian Avenue located in the sought after Pen Lucy Neighborhood! Seller spared no expense during recent renovation. Boasting an array of sleek finishes this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will give you the space you need to create a life you desire!! Walk inside to your Beautiful spacious living room featuring new hardwood flooring, coffered ceilings and electric fireplace perfect to cozy up next to. The molding details throughout are truly stunning!! Walk towards the Dining and Kitchen area where you will find the stunning Kitchen with endless beautiful details. White Shaker Cabinets, S/S Appliance package, Quartz Counters, tile backsplash and MORE! Just off the Kitchen is a new deck with large built in bench prefect for relaxing on summer nights. Walk upstairs to 3 spacious bedrooms and full bathroom. The Primary bedroom features rustic wood shiplap and built ins surrounding the electric fireplace and large bay window for lots of natural sunlight. The basement has been fully finished to include a family room or rec room perfect for entertaining and full bathroom. This home has it all and has so many amazing upgrades throughout. Book your private showing today, you NEED to see it for yourself, before it's gone!!
Morgan Street

Large perc approved 1.86+/- acre lot ready for your dream of building your own home. Mostly wooded and private. Great location, directly across the street from Roosevelt park with pavilion, playground, walking path, and baseball field. Short drive to access the very scenic Tuckahoe Creek at Hillsboro's public landing. You are just outside of town limits. Close to Rt 404 for easy commutes to Kent Island, Easton, Denton, Ridgely, Delaware and weekend trips to the Beach!
HILLSBORO, VA
8711 Postoak Road

Opportunity knocks!! Wonderful, well maintained and updated brick colonial with coveted location close to schools, parks and shopping. The location is ideal!! Major recent upgrades include the roof & siding (2012), the furnace & air conditioning (2020), bathrooms (2013), lower level carpet (2021). This terrific, circular floor plan includes formal living and dining rooms, a home study, a white kitchen open to the family room and the all important laundry/mudroom. Upstairs are four well proportioned bedrooms and two updated bathrooms. The lower level is finished with paneling and new wall-to-all carpeting and offers a great space for kids to play or create a "man cave" to watch weekend sports. Outside, entertain on the patio and enjoy the level backyard space. This lovely, long time owner is scaling down. Quick possession is possible! Call for your private appointment or come to the open house Sunday! You will be happy you made the effort! It is worth a look! Buy now.
4818 Strawberry Drive

A +G+Hidden Gem+G-! Luxurious private fortress in highly sought after Lawnvale Estates, nearly 5 acres with gorgeous views, yet close to shopping, dining, schools and multiple communities and highways. This stunning home provides a plethora of amenities & upgrades for everyone including; 2 MASTER BEDROOM SUITES, all-season 275 sq ft porch, renovated kitchen, 3 fireplaces, 5 BR, 5 BA, oversized 2 car garage and nearly 5,000 sq ft of space! Did I mention +GG it+GGs all private and only 15 minutes to all the necessities in life? Traditional floor plan on the main level with elegant design & gleaming hardwood floors and new carpet throughout. Enjoy your formal dining room with custom moldings. Gourmet kitchen perfect for entertaining, stainless steel appliances & huge pantry. Spacious laundry room with exterior access and half bath. This home is perfect for multi generational families. The main floor has one of the Master Suites with its own private screened in porch, 2 closets and luxurious bath, and the second on the upper level with a romantic wood burning fireplace, multiple walk in closets, expansive bath and changing room.. The unfinished walkout basement offers 1724 sq ft of space, and tons of doors and light! The main floor boasts of a huge family room connected to the heated/cooled sunroom, built-in wine cellar and a gas fireplace. Recent upgrades include roof, heat pumps, some windows. House wired for generator back-up system, and heat converts to gas for high efficiency. Low HOA! Close to Rte 234, 29 & 15. Plenty of shopping & dining nearby & minutes from wineries & parks. Be sure to check out the aerial shots and video tour +GG truly spectacular!
REAL ESTATE

