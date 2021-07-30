3512 Erdman Avenue

Welcome Home to 721 Belgian Avenue located in the sought after Pen Lucy Neighborhood! Seller spared no expense during recent renovation. Boasting an array of sleek finishes this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will give you the space you need to create a life you desire!! Walk inside to your Beautiful spacious living room featuring new hardwood flooring, coffered ceilings and electric fireplace perfect to cozy up next to. The molding details throughout are truly stunning!! Walk towards the Dining and Kitchen area where you will find the stunning Kitchen with endless beautiful details. White Shaker Cabinets, S/S Appliance package, Quartz Counters, tile backsplash and MORE! Just off the Kitchen is a new deck with large built in bench prefect for relaxing on summer nights. Walk upstairs to 3 spacious bedrooms and full bathroom. The Primary bedroom features rustic wood shiplap and built ins surrounding the electric fireplace and large bay window for lots of natural sunlight. The basement has been fully finished to include a family room or rec room perfect for entertaining and full bathroom. This home has it all and has so many amazing upgrades throughout. Book your private showing today, you NEED to see it for yourself, before it's gone!!

REAL ESTATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO