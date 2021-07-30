1732 Brandon Drive

Beautiful rancher with full basement in Winchester City. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath on main level. Newly updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and new cabinets. Wood floors through out the home and plantation shutters on windows. The basement is fully finished with large living area, build in shelves, kitchenette, full bath, and an extra room that could be uses as a bedroom. Yard is fenced in with beautiful landscaping in the front. This home has it all: sunrises from any of the back windows, mountain views in the winter, cutting garden, and walking distance to downtown! Don't miss this one!