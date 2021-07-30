Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winchester, VA

1732 Brandon Drive

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful rancher with full basement in Winchester City. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath on main level. Newly updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and new cabinets. Wood floors through out the home and plantation shutters on windows. The basement is fully finished with large living area, build in shelves, kitchenette, full bath, and an extra room that could be uses as a bedroom. Yard is fenced in with beautiful landscaping in the front. This home has it all: sunrises from any of the back windows, mountain views in the winter, cutting garden, and walking distance to downtown! Don't miss this one!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winchester, VA
Business
Winchester, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
City
Winchester, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
MLS
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Judge blocks Texas order that would limit transporting undocumented immigrants

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the state of Texas from enforcing an order from Gov. Greg Abbott that would restrict travel by undocumented immigrants. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El Paso said the order "causes irreparable injury to the United States and to individuals the United States is charged with protecting, jeopardizing the health and safety of non-citizens in federal custody, risking the safety of federal law enforcement personnel and their families, and exacerbating the spread of COVID-19."
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Head of UN health agency seeks vaccine booster moratorium

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization called Wednesday for a moratorium on administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines as a way to help ensure that doses are available in countries where few people have received their first shots. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy