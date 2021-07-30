2953 Viewpoint Road

Welcome to this beautiful Cul-de-sac home in the City of Alexandria. Remodeled completely with a brand new deck An entertainer's delight with a dream kitchen that leads to a large deck high ceiling and hardwood floors throughout the house as well as side door leading to the back yard recessed light throughout the house. This house has a huge yard and two wood burning fireplaces . This corner lot is conveniently located in the sought after Clover neighborhood .The main areas include a thoughtfully laid out kitchen with adjoining living and dining rooms. The gourmet state of the art kitchen has high-end appliances . The custom cabinets have all the bells and whistles for the family chef. The main level features 3beds & 2baths. The primary bedroom has a walk-in shower and soaking tub. The lower level has a spacious rec room with 2 beds along with a laundry room and full bath with jacuzzi tub. The outside offers just as much as the inside! Enjoy the beautifully manicured front yard complete with driveway. The fully fenced backyard has gorgeous green grass. Close to Old Town Alexandria, Regan National Airport,I395, National Harbor, Amtrak Train, King St Metro Braddock Metro Station, many shops and restaurants ,parks & bike trails.