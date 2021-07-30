ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

1927 Hillcrest Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2021-07-30

Cover picture for the articleThis adorable home is currently enjoyed as 3 bedrooms with a massive 2 room primary suite, though the home is truly 4 bedrooms. Many updates to include:2021 - Basement Carpet; Fresh Paint Throughout; Kitchen-Sink Reverse Osmosis System.2020 - Full Chimney Rehab; New Water Heater;...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5 S Front Street

Here is your chance to own a commercial zoned office building in the heartbeat of downtown Baltimore city business district and two blocks to/from the Inner Harbor, and all the tourist attractions including City Hall. The Phoenix Shot Tower a.k.a. the Old Baltimore Shot Tower (once was the tallest structure in the United State when it was built in 1828) is the anchor of Baltimore/Front Streets. The Shot Tower Subway station stop is right at your doorstep. The buildings flexible floor plan offers spacious rooms with over 2,000 SF of office space, and can potentially be converted into a residential home. Easy and direct access to I83 and just minutes to/from 95, 895, Johns Hopkins Hopsital, University of MD and Baltimore Penn Station.
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

22 Baltistan Court

Great opportunity here for an affordable end unit in a quiet neighborhood with quick access to 695 and 95! This 3 bed, 1.5 bath home offers two reserved parking spots, a freshly stained rear porch, fresh paint, new appliances, new carpet, new bathroom, and plenty of natural light! You'll have plenty of room to entertain the family or guests in the spacious living room on the main floor or on the back porch. Come check out this updated home today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1812 Benning Road NE

Great oppounity in H ST corridor. Close to everything to shops and restaurants. Development oppounity and sold-as is. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-11-17T17:53:04.803.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

131 Eastmont Place

Cute 2-bedroom, 1.5 bath Rancher in quiet and friendly neighborhood in Eastland Hills, Features Open floor plan, Nice cherry kitchen will all appliances and island, living room with pellet stove, nice dining room, central air, hardwood flooring throughout, wired full unfinished attic waiting for your creative touches for additional sq. footage, spacious mudroom w/ half bath and laundry hookups, unfinished basement, outside features nice front and backyard and patio for entertaining or sitting and watching the birds play. 2-car attached garage, close to all city conveniences including schools, YMCA and shopping. Don't Delay! Call today!
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hillcrest#Basement Carpet#Fresh Paint Throughout#Full Chimney Rehab#New Floors On Main Level#Full Kitchen Renovation#New Ss Appliances#The Central A C#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13540 National Pike

BRICK RANCHER THAT HAS JUST BEEN UPDATED THROUGHOUT. A BRAND NEW ROOF. THREE BEDROOMS & ONE & A HALF BATHS. THE HOME HAS BEEN FLESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT & THE HARDWOOD FLOORS HAVE JUST BEEN REFINISHED. CERAMIC TILE IN THE BATHROOM. A FULL BASEMENT WITH A FIREPLACE THAT COULD EASILY BE MADE INTO A FAMILY ROOM. A NICE PRIVATE REAR YARD. THE HOME IS CLOSE TO CONVIENCES & JUST A SHORT DRIVE TO HAGESRTOWN.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

LOT 5, 9, 10 Crooked Run Road

***Build your dream home on this beautiful lot with breathtaking mountain views of the Shenandoah Valley. This 9 acre wooded lot provides privacy and is minutes from Bryce Resort. Bryce Resort amenities include golf, swimming, skiing, biking and jogging/walking trails. Perfect opportunity to build your dream home or great investment opportunity to own multiple adjoining lots. This parcel consists of three lots of approximately 3 acres each and includes a conventional perc for 3 bedrooms for each lot. This is a hidden gem and a rare opportunity. Plat and perc certification letters are available for Buyers.***
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Westernport

Calling all Hunters! This is an ideal lot for the hunting enthusiast in you! Currently used for hunting, this private 89 acres backs up to farm land, and the state park. Deer & Turkeys are most commonly hunted here, but the wildlife goes on. Please do not enter into the old farm house or barn, they are not safe and could fall. Be sure to have permission to enter the premises as there could be active hunters there. You are entering at your own risk.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2807 Bookert Drive

Investor Alert or savvy homebuyer with an imagination. This home is located in the up & coming Brooklyn area. Close to MedStar Harbor Hospital. There are 2 enclosed sunrooms creating more livable space than other homes on the block. Up-to-date alarm system can be conveyed with a contract. Listing courtesy...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1468 Carlyle Court

Investor Alert!!! This End Unit Lake Louise townhome is awaiting your finishing touches. The Kitchen and bathrooms have been updated. Previous owner started the remodel, bring your vision, and turn this house into a home. Just a short walk to the Crofton Village Green and Crofton Country Club. Nearby Walden country Club and Waugh Chapel Shopping make this location a winner. Being Sold AS-IS. Centrally located between Baltimore, DC, and Annapolis. You don+GGt want to miss out on this Opportunity!
CROFTON, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4000 E Street SE , #303

Short Sale, INVESTOR SPECIAL, two bedroom one bathroom top floor unit. Needs work, home is not suitable for living in current condition. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

501 Christopher Street

Bring this 1920 home back to its beauty. Large living room with charming staircase, and front porch entrance. All hardwood floors on first floor and carpet upstairs. Front yard has plenty of shade with sycamore trees and spacious back yard that backs up to woods with no neighbors on property in the back and to the left side of the house. Commercial property owns all of it at this time. Also outside there is a one car garage with storage and workshop area, another shed and the house has a new ramp to the side door. Improvements include three ceiling fans, replacement windows, and new roof five years ago. Being sold AS IS. It just needs some TLC and a new owner! Call today to see this property!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11328-A Snow Owl Place

SPECTACULAR!!! Newly renovated, this home looks brand new! End unit with huge, newly landscaped lot. Rear yard is fenced and new sod installed. The interior is light and bright with plenty of windows providing natural light. The main level is highlighted by a beautiful kitchen featuring upgraded self-closing cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The upper level boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including a master suite with vaulted ceilings in the bedroom and bathroom. The lower level has a good size recreation room with new sliding glass door to the rear yard, full bathroom, and 4th bedroom. This home is a BEAUTY!!! Highest and best offers are due by Monday, November 22nd at 5:00 PM. Thanks!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9305 Countess Drive

Beautiful Townhome in Queen Anne Village features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, new carpet throughout. Spacious living room and dining room. Finished lower level w/ rec room and fire place; w / laundry / storage area. Custom patio to back yard. Convenient to community pool, playground, schools, shopping & the Metro / Bus. Landlord requires Minimum Credit Score of 650 with excellent income andrental reference. (Must use CBRB Application Link see attached disclosure).
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1762 E North Avenue

Opportunity to get in now in South Clifton Park. Tons of potential to rehab this four story, including the basement, townhome located on historic North Avenue. Home is believed to be five bedrooms and one bath. Close to Johns Hopkins, Downtown Baltimore, Federal Hill, Canton, Mount Vernon, and the Inner Harbor. Endless potential is at your footsteps!! Property is Sold As-Is. Buyer to verify all items in the MLS. A +G+Hold Harmless+G- must be signed to show the property. No entry without it. Buy this now!!
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

502 142ND Street , 9B

Sunrise on the front balcony?...Yes please! Tucked back off the main strip, this affordable Ocean City property is located between the Ocean and the bay for the best of both worlds. Your days can be spent relaxing by the crystal blue pool or with you toes in the sand on the OC shoreline. Harpoon Hannah's is just around the corner for some great night life. Come claim your little slice of heaven and start making family memories. Just in time for 2022 beach season because after all...You Deserve It!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1509 Edgewood Road

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 11/30/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 12/2/2021 @ 11:10 AM. TO BE SOLD WITH 1503, 1505, 1507, 1511, 1513, 1515, AND 1517 EDGEWOOD RD. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $30,000. 10% Buyer's Premium will be added to the high bid. ATTENTION INVESTORS 8 adjacent commercial parcels with a combined total of +/- 1.98 Acres located in the Edgwood area of Harford County. JUST MINUTES from many attractions, including Edgewater Park, Edgewater Village Shopping Center, and Cunion Field. Easy access to major traffic arteries I-95 (John F Kennedy Memorial Hwy), Veterans Memorial Hwy, MD Route 40 (Pulaski Hwy), and Philadelphia Rd. Don't miss this Rare Opportunity in Harford County! Vacant parcels of land.
EDGEWOOD, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Big Falls Road

Can't find the Hereford Zone home you've been looking for? Build it! 17310 Big Falls Road is a scenic 2 acre parcel, convenient to York Road at Mount Carmel with no builder tie-in and is ready to go! Just bring your house plans as the lot is already complete with a 500' deep well with a 4.0 gpm yield; as well as a current approved and recorded perc test. Your home will be nestled off the road with approved and recorded 80' front setback, and 10' side setbacks. This property backs up to the Hereford area of the Gunpowder Falls State Park and its 3,620 acres of scenic wilderness AND the Panther branch of the Big Gunpowder Falls River. This property strikes a balance between open/cleared and treed. Have the acreage without having to maintain it! Front 200' cleared for home and yard with remaining rear private woods. Monkton and Hereford at an affordable price tag. Documents on file with Bright MLS regarding well, perc, variance, etc.
MONKTON, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12019 Ernstville Road

Basically level beautifully wooded 10.70 Acres lot. Close to I-70 for easy commuting to build a dream house, weekend cabin or your very own 'home-sweet-home. No HOA or covenants. NO adverse easements or encroachments. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2041 Landon Ln

Introducing Forest Lakes Townhomes At Timberwood Square! Featuring 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths, this brand new townhome w/ James Hardie siding, spacious back yard & deck, also includes a fully finished walkout basement (rec. room & private home office). Plus, oak stairs, a gourmet kitchen w/ gas cooking, maple cabinetry, oversized island, granite & stainless appliances and a large owner?s suite w/ walk-in closet & private bath. Enjoy maintenance free living in Forest Lakes, PLUS 2 pools, 2 clubhouses, a fitness center, extensive athletic fields & courts, miles of walking trails, and more! Every new townhome in Forest Lakes Townhomes At Timberwood Square is tested, inspected and HERS+- scored by a 3rd party energy consultant & is also inspected by a 3rd party for quality. Receive $5,000 toward closing costs for a limited time*!,Granite Counter,Maple Cabinets.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1624 Wainwright Drive

Fantastic 1575 sq ft 2 bed 1.5 bath 3 level Th located in sought after Coleson Cluster The home has just been freshly painted ,refinished hardwoods,Newer energy efficient windows ,sliders , front door,water heater, HVAC system and updated bathrooms were installed within in the last 5 years Carport and storage included. This house is waiting for your special touch to make it your own!!Relac air per Reston.Enjoy the natural view on the deck or patio. This is a fabulous location! Enjoy a short walk via Reston trail system to Lake Anne Plaza , Reston Town Center, North Shore Pool,Very close to Dulles Toll Rd, Metro , Hospital, retail, Waiting for a buyer like you!Home sold in AS IS condition.
RESTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy