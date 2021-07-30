ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14225 Brenham Drive

 2021-07-30

Cover picture for the articleWow, single family home in Asher View, in the heart of Centre Ridge, with a host of updates and incredible features! Hardwood floors on main and upper levels, tile flooring in bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, five ceiling fans, great new landscaping, and more! New HVAC inside and out (2019), new water...

11328-A Snow Owl Place

SPECTACULAR!!! Newly renovated, this home looks brand new! End unit with huge, newly landscaped lot. Rear yard is fenced and new sod installed. The interior is light and bright with plenty of windows providing natural light. The main level is highlighted by a beautiful kitchen featuring upgraded self-closing cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The upper level boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including a master suite with vaulted ceilings in the bedroom and bathroom. The lower level has a good size recreation room with new sliding glass door to the rear yard, full bathroom, and 4th bedroom. This home is a BEAUTY!!! Highest and best offers are due by Monday, November 22nd at 5:00 PM. Thanks!
4625 Scottsdale Place

Priced To Sell Fast! Awesome 4 Level Townhouse with 2 Car Garage, Walkout Basement, Spacious Open Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Island with Pendant Lighting, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, 3 Balconies - One on Each Level, Spacious Bedrooms, Master Bath with Separate Shower and Large Soaking Tub, Walk In Closets, Roof 3 Yrs New, Much More! Close to Schools, Shopping and Commuter Routes. This Will Not Last!
2807 Bookert Drive

Investor Alert or savvy homebuyer with an imagination. This home is located in the up & coming Brooklyn area. Close to MedStar Harbor Hospital. There are 2 enclosed sunrooms creating more livable space than other homes on the block. Up-to-date alarm system can be conveyed with a contract. Listing courtesy...
201 Park Brook Court

END unit 3 levels town home with 4 spacious bedrooms 3.5 updated baths all on an open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen, Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, deck, patio, shed and privacy fence. All within minutes from the community amenities, public library and sought out after Stafford public schools. Listing...
2908 Herb Garden Drive

THIS HOME IS TO BE BUILT . The Calvert Basement is located in the Woodlands, Urbana's only EXCLUSIVE 55+ active adult community! Our bestselling villa floorplan offers the key conveniences you're looking for--the Primary suite and laundry room are all on the first floor. The Calvert is the perfect, right sized home and has 2,500 sq. ft. of finished living space. Its open design, generous bedroom sizes, and a luxurious primary's bath make it a favorite! The Woodlands Community is located in southern Frederick County and is only minutes away from Urbana's vibrant market district, downtown Frederick, and I-270/Montgomery County. The community will feature tons of amenities to include pool/clubhouse, fitness center, putting green, pickleball/bocceball courts, trails, and much more. And another perk-- enjoy never having to mow your grass or shovel snow again! Photos are representative only. Lot Premiums may apply.
9305 Countess Drive

Beautiful Townhome in Queen Anne Village features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, new carpet throughout. Spacious living room and dining room. Finished lower level w/ rec room and fire place; w / laundry / storage area. Custom patio to back yard. Convenient to community pool, playground, schools, shopping & the Metro / Bus. Landlord requires Minimum Credit Score of 650 with excellent income andrental reference. (Must use CBRB Application Link see attached disclosure).
13540 National Pike

BRICK RANCHER THAT HAS JUST BEEN UPDATED THROUGHOUT. A BRAND NEW ROOF. THREE BEDROOMS & ONE & A HALF BATHS. THE HOME HAS BEEN FLESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT & THE HARDWOOD FLOORS HAVE JUST BEEN REFINISHED. CERAMIC TILE IN THE BATHROOM. A FULL BASEMENT WITH A FIREPLACE THAT COULD EASILY BE MADE INTO A FAMILY ROOM. A NICE PRIVATE REAR YARD. THE HOME IS CLOSE TO CONVIENCES & JUST A SHORT DRIVE TO HAGESRTOWN.
22 Baltistan Court

Great opportunity here for an affordable end unit in a quiet neighborhood with quick access to 695 and 95! This 3 bed, 1.5 bath home offers two reserved parking spots, a freshly stained rear porch, fresh paint, new appliances, new carpet, new bathroom, and plenty of natural light! You'll have plenty of room to entertain the family or guests in the spacious living room on the main floor or on the back porch. Come check out this updated home today!
501 Christopher Street

Bring this 1920 home back to its beauty. Large living room with charming staircase, and front porch entrance. All hardwood floors on first floor and carpet upstairs. Front yard has plenty of shade with sycamore trees and spacious back yard that backs up to woods with no neighbors on property in the back and to the left side of the house. Commercial property owns all of it at this time. Also outside there is a one car garage with storage and workshop area, another shed and the house has a new ramp to the side door. Improvements include three ceiling fans, replacement windows, and new roof five years ago. Being sold AS IS. It just needs some TLC and a new owner! Call today to see this property!
1624 Wainwright Drive

Fantastic 1575 sq ft 2 bed 1.5 bath 3 level Th located in sought after Coleson Cluster The home has just been freshly painted ,refinished hardwoods,Newer energy efficient windows ,sliders , front door,water heater, HVAC system and updated bathrooms were installed within in the last 5 years Carport and storage included. This house is waiting for your special touch to make it your own!!Relac air per Reston.Enjoy the natural view on the deck or patio. This is a fabulous location! Enjoy a short walk via Reston trail system to Lake Anne Plaza , Reston Town Center, North Shore Pool,Very close to Dulles Toll Rd, Metro , Hospital, retail, Waiting for a buyer like you!Home sold in AS IS condition.
8418 Allison Lane

Fantastic bones and loads more SF than the other homes in this lovely Rosedale neighborhood! This well-loved Cape is a huge opportunity, with a side addition that provides two more rooms on the main level, plus a 2nd full bath with skylights on the upper level! Sure this home needs a Honey-Do List, but the solidly-built structure of 4 bedrooms, a separate living room, a cozy sitting area that's adjacent to the tablespace kitchen, the first floor home office, and the main level primary bedroom, is a true gem! Newer electric panel. New roof 2018. New HVAC 2007. The refrigerator is less than 2 years old! The major units were improved so you can focus on creating your own aesthetic. Huge driveway for three cars, plus additional street parking. Quick access to area elementary & middle schools, tucked between 95 and 695, with all the shopping and dining options you need.
47390 Victoria Falls Square

Don't miss this beautiful, light-filled floor-plan for a three level townhome in sought-after Great Falls Chase! The open-concept main level is bright and spacious with a two story foyer, separate dining and living areas, and a center-island gourmet kitchen. Boasting columns, high ceilings, and gleaming hardwoods, this townhome has a stylized elegance to it. Entry level offers a spacious recreation room which can double as a 4th bedroom, and double-sliding glass doors to the outdoors. Follow the stairs from the kitchen, straight upstairs to the big bedrooms and baths that are updated with a chic touch. Vaulted ceilings in the Primary Bedroom give the room a spacious, yet cozy feel along with the walk-in closet and luxurious en-suite Primary Bath. Attached front-loading garage, huge rear deck, lower patio, fenced yard, and ample visitor parking, passes not required. With so much natural light, it's hard to imagine it is an interior unit. Walking distance to Great Falls Chase Rec Center and everything Great Falls Plaza has to offer including groceries, dining, coffee, and more!
2045 Landon Ln

JANUARY MOVE-IN! Introducing Forest Lakes Townhomes At Timberwood Square! This end unit townhome features 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths, plus a finished walkout basement w/ private bedroom suite, James Hardie siding and a private back yard & deck! Plus oak stairs, a gourmet kitchen w/ oversized island, quartz counters, maple cabinetry & luxury vinyl plank flooring, and a luxury owner?s suite w/ a walk-in closet & private spa-like bath. Enjoy maintenance-free living in Forest Lakes, PLUS 2 pools, 2 clubhouses, a fitness center, extensive athletic fields & courts, miles of walking trails, and more! Every new townhome in Forest Lakes Townhomes At Timberwood Square is tested, inspected and HERS+- scored by a 3rd party energy consultant & is also inspected by a 3rd party for quality. Receive $5,000 toward closing costs for a limited time*!,Granite Counter,Maple Cabinets.
4818 Strawberry Drive

A +G+Hidden Gem+G-! Luxurious private fortress in highly sought after Lawnvale Estates, nearly 5 acres with gorgeous views, yet close to shopping, dining, schools and multiple communities and highways. This stunning home provides a plethora of amenities & upgrades for everyone including; 2 MASTER BEDROOM SUITES, all-season 275 sq ft porch, renovated kitchen, 3 fireplaces, 5 BR, 5 BA, oversized 2 car garage and nearly 5,000 sq ft of space! Did I mention +GG it+GGs all private and only 15 minutes to all the necessities in life? Traditional floor plan on the main level with elegant design & gleaming hardwood floors and new carpet throughout. Enjoy your formal dining room with custom moldings. Gourmet kitchen perfect for entertaining, stainless steel appliances & huge pantry. Spacious laundry room with exterior access and half bath. This home is perfect for multi generational families. The main floor has one of the Master Suites with its own private screened in porch, 2 closets and luxurious bath, and the second on the upper level with a romantic wood burning fireplace, multiple walk in closets, expansive bath and changing room.. The unfinished walkout basement offers 1724 sq ft of space, and tons of doors and light! The main floor boasts of a huge family room connected to the heated/cooled sunroom, built-in wine cellar and a gas fireplace. Recent upgrades include roof, heat pumps, some windows. House wired for generator back-up system, and heat converts to gas for high efficiency. Low HOA! Close to Rte 234, 29 & 15. Plenty of shopping & dining nearby & minutes from wineries & parks. Be sure to check out the aerial shots and video tour +GG truly spectacular!
4000 E Street SE , #303

Short Sale, INVESTOR SPECIAL, two bedroom one bathroom top floor unit. Needs work, home is not suitable for living in current condition. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not...
64 Palmer Pl

Beautiful lot backing up to Hancock Farms common area is planned for a gorgeous new construction home! Act fast for this wonderful opportunity for you to pick your choices of finishes. Excellent floor plan offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, which includes 2 master suites, 1 on the 1st floor and 1 on the 2nd story. Hardwood floors. Granite kitchen counters. Cultured marble bath counters. Unfinished basement is 1079sf with plumbed full bath. Plus 2 car garage in basement of 684sf. 1st floor is 1800sf. Plus 2nd floor is 1080sf. Covered front porch is 251sf. Pressure treated deck is 119sf. Foundation is waterproofed and insulated core filled steel reinforced concrete block and pre-treated soil for WDI prevention. PHOTOS ARE SIMILAR TO END PRODUCT BEING BUILT. Delivery date may vary.,Granite Counter,Wood Cabinets.
8711 Postoak Road

Opportunity knocks!! Wonderful, well maintained and updated brick colonial with coveted location close to schools, parks and shopping. The location is ideal!! Major recent upgrades include the roof & siding (2012), the furnace & air conditioning (2020), bathrooms (2013), lower level carpet (2021). This terrific, circular floor plan includes formal living and dining rooms, a home study, a white kitchen open to the family room and the all important laundry/mudroom. Upstairs are four well proportioned bedrooms and two updated bathrooms. The lower level is finished with paneling and new wall-to-all carpeting and offers a great space for kids to play or create a "man cave" to watch weekend sports. Outside, entertain on the patio and enjoy the level backyard space. This lovely, long time owner is scaling down. Quick possession is possible! Call for your private appointment or come to the open house Sunday! You will be happy you made the effort! It is worth a look! Buy now.
482 Nathaniel Drive

Energy-efficient Brick front Rancher covered front porch and rear deck on .87 acres located in Federal Hill sub-division. The Primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, a large primary bath, a tile floor with a large walk-in shower & garden tub. The home has hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, a split bedroom plan with 2 bedrooms on the other side of the house. Formal dining room, the kitchen has 42+G- cabinets, was redone in 2019 with quartz countertops, mosaic tile backsplash added, upgraded stainless appliances, family room has a fireplace with pellet stove insert, (could be converted back to gas) a living room that could be an office. The sides of the home are low-maintenance vinyl siding. Anderson windows have been tinted for extra privacy and energy efficiency. The house has architectural shingles, and the attic area has a solar-powered attic fan. The heat pump to include duct runs, was replaced 3 years ago, a 70 gallons electric hot water heater, a water softener, and reverse osmosis. The walkout basement consists of 1 finished room that has been used as an office, the 3rd bath waiting to be completed, two large partially finished rooms, 1 with a propane gas wall unit & luxury vinyl planking flooring. The basement has an unfinished area perfect for extra storage or a workshop. A large oversized 2 car garage will easily fit all the toys with additional parking in the driveway. The backyard backs to farmland, lots of perennial flowers, and extensive landscaping & a shed for extra storage. It+GGs an excellent neighborhood for walking. This is the one you have been looking for!! Set up your appointment TODAY!
12019 Ernstville Road

Basically level beautifully wooded 10.70 Acres lot. Close to I-70 for easy commuting to build a dream house, weekend cabin or your very own 'home-sweet-home. No HOA or covenants. NO adverse easements or encroachments. Listing courtesy of Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX...
5767 Sunset View Lane

Tenant income in place thru April 30th 2022, investors dream! Tenant may want to stay if purchaser is investor? No city taxes makes for a more afordable mortgage payment! Roof was replaced Jan 2016, HVAC units new 2020 & water heater 2017. Seller offering $5,000 contribution towards closing cost! Buyers can make future improvements like adding a deck, upgrading flooring or finishing the basement that has a walkout slider to a privacy fenced yard. Lower level does have a finished half bath. Washer, dryer, refrigerator convey with sale. Kitchen cabinets, walls & ceiling freshly painted, rangehood is new. Breakfast bar adds counterspace. Carpets are neutral. 24 hours notice for tours.
