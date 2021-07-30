14225 Brenham Drive

A +G+Hidden Gem+G-! Luxurious private fortress in highly sought after Lawnvale Estates, nearly 5 acres with gorgeous views, yet close to shopping, dining, schools and multiple communities and highways. This stunning home provides a plethora of amenities & upgrades for everyone including; 2 MASTER BEDROOM SUITES, all-season 275 sq ft porch, renovated kitchen, 3 fireplaces, 5 BR, 5 BA, oversized 2 car garage and nearly 5,000 sq ft of space! Did I mention +GG it+GGs all private and only 15 minutes to all the necessities in life? Traditional floor plan on the main level with elegant design & gleaming hardwood floors and new carpet throughout. Enjoy your formal dining room with custom moldings. Gourmet kitchen perfect for entertaining, stainless steel appliances & huge pantry. Spacious laundry room with exterior access and half bath. This home is perfect for multi generational families. The main floor has one of the Master Suites with its own private screened in porch, 2 closets and luxurious bath, and the second on the upper level with a romantic wood burning fireplace, multiple walk in closets, expansive bath and changing room.. The unfinished walkout basement offers 1724 sq ft of space, and tons of doors and light! The main floor boasts of a huge family room connected to the heated/cooled sunroom, built-in wine cellar and a gas fireplace. Recent upgrades include roof, heat pumps, some windows. House wired for generator back-up system, and heat converts to gas for high efficiency. Low HOA! Close to Rte 234, 29 & 15. Plenty of shopping & dining nearby & minutes from wineries & parks. Be sure to check out the aerial shots and video tour +GG truly spectacular!

