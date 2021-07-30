Cancel
Leesburg, VA

203 Lake View Way NW

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStunning spacious and upgraded home in popular Old Waterford Knoll! Hardwood floors on main and upper levels, soaring two-story family room with brick-to-ceiling fireplace! Living room and dining room feature double French glass door entry and crown moldings! Rear-facing corner home office with French glass door gives you views of the trees behind the home! Gourmet kitchen offers granite counters, island with cooktop and breakfast bar, double wall ovens, side-by-side refrigerator, and recipe desk! Owner suite boasts cathedral ceilings, big walk-in closet, and deluxe bathroom with tile flooring, dual vanities, separate soaking tub and glass shower! Convenient upstairs laundry room has front-loading washer and dryer. Fully finished basement (not shown in pictures) has large recreation room, kitchenette with wet bar and dining area, den, and full bath! The deck overlooks the fully fenced back yard, framed by a sloping hill topped with trees! Other features include security system, inground irrigation system, numerous ceiling fans, updated HVAC with UV-light purifier, and updated gas water heater (2017)! Old Waterford Knolls is just a few blocks from the town library, stately Morven Park, and Ida Lee Rec Center offering indoor and outdoor pool, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, and an array of different recreational options. Conveniently located just minutes from Dulles Greenway and Routes 7 and 15, near downtown historic Leesburg where you can stroll among many upscale, small-town restaurants, coffee shops, and retail stores. To the north and west are Loudoun's beautiful mountains, vineyards, and breweries!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

