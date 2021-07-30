Cancel
Gamecocks' A.J. Lawson goes undrafted by NBA; signs free-agent deal with Miami

By David Cloninger dcloninger@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA — A.J. Lawson’s NBA dream was delayed a bit longer. Lawson was not one of 60 players selected during the NBA Draft on July 29 and will begin his professional career as a free agent with the Miami Heat. The third-year guard from South Carolina had elevated his stock during pre-draft workouts but apparently not enough to merit a draft pick.

