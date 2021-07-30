Cancel
DJ Premier & Wale Join Forces on New Song ‘Why Would I Stop’: Listen

By Navjosh
hiphop-n-more.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new collaboration between DJ Premier and Wale is here and we’re definitely enjoying the surprise. The two artists have collaborated on the song ‘Why Would I Stop’ which appears on the soundtrack to Mark Ronson’s new docu-series Watch the Sound, out today on Apple TV+. In the 6 part series, Ronson “examines sound creation and revolutionary technology used to shape music, and the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find the perfect sound.” Watch a trailer below.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
Questlove
Person
Santigold
Person
Wale
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Dj Premier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preemo
