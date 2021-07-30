DJ Premier & Wale Join Forces on New Song ‘Why Would I Stop’: Listen

UK producer Powell has announced a new record called Piano Music 1-7, which he’ll release on August 27 via Editions Mego. Listen to “Piano Music #1” below. Powell composed the album using a Grand Steinway sampler as a placeholder, before deciding the synthetic piano’s acoustic properties suited his compositions—though he never touched an actual piano during the album’s creation. “What emerged from this fog or soup [for me] were ideas and processes that felt affirmative and life giving—sensations I had always hoped to convey in my music,” Powell said in the liner notes. “Perhaps the optimism or positivity I felt at these musical events unfolding, these clusters and knots tumbling in different directions across time, can also be felt by you.”