DJ Premier & Wale Join Forces on New Song ‘Why Would I Stop’: Listen
A new collaboration between DJ Premier and Wale is here and we’re definitely enjoying the surprise. The two artists have collaborated on the song ‘Why Would I Stop’ which appears on the soundtrack to Mark Ronson’s new docu-series Watch the Sound, out today on Apple TV+. In the 6 part series, Ronson “examines sound creation and revolutionary technology used to shape music, and the lengths producers and creators are willing to go to find the perfect sound.” Watch a trailer below.hiphop-n-more.com
