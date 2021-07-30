Credit Suisse creates new asset management risk role

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 194,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 52.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.