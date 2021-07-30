Cancel
Credit Suisse creates new asset management risk role

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse, recently hit by the Archegos and Greensill scandals, has created a new role of chief risk officer for asset management that will be filled by Wolfram Peters, former chief risk officer at Allianz Global Investors, executives of the Swiss bank said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

