HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China's answer to Zillow has decided to keep control concentrated after its legendary founder Zuo Hui's unexpected passing in May. Ke's (BEKE.N) top shareholder, a company controlled via a trust of the Zuo family, has transferred its class B shares, representing nearly 80% of voting rights, to an entity originally affiliated with him. That gets around a rule that such a transfer outside the family would automatically downgrade his weighted stake to ordinary shares. Long-serving Chief Executive Peng Yongdong and an executive director on the partnership will inherit Zuo’s votes.