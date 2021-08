By Martyn Herman TOKYO (Reuters) - Britain's top-dog status in track cycling will be under attack next week in the Izu Velodrome but two unlikely new cycling heroes emerged on Friday as Bethany Shriever and Kye Whyte claimed the country's first two Olympic medals in BMX. Shriever, who once worked as a teaching assistant to fund her riding, produced a huge shock as she de-throned Colombia's BMX queen Mariana Pajon to win gold in a thrilling race around one lap of the Ariake Urban Sports Park circuit.