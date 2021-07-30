Cancel
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 case renders appear before official launch

By Rei Padla
Cover picture for the articleHere is another set of images featuring the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. They are actually renders of the protective phone case the South Korean tech giant has been working on for the next-gen foldable clamshell smartphone. These case renders have surfaced ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event happening on August 11. As mentioned, the company will release different cases in clear, leather, and silicone material. With these images, we can assume Samsung has really made big improvements like in terms of design and durability.

