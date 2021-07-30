Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 case renders appear before official launch

It's so stupid to buy a phone for 2000€ which can break any second I'd rather spend... After owning the Z Fold 2 before, I think most people do not know what they are talking about when they talk about durability. Not only have I dropped mine 3 times without a case, the only scuffs or damage I got was on the aluminum rails of the phone. I agree that it's more fragile but I absolutely loves mine and not once did I regret owning one. Only reason I switched was because I lost a discount with ATT and decided to trade mine in for a S21 so I can go unlockednwithout paying extra, plus the s21 was newer so why not. Point is, worth the money. On the count that people are paying top dollar for iphones reused design with little changes every year, I don't see why shouldnt the Z series exist.