NBA

Joshua Primo and Herbert Jones Each Selected in 2021 NBA Draft Thursday Night

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Two Alabama men's basketball players were selected in the 2021 NBA Draft, which was held in Brooklyn, N.Y., at the Barclays Center on Thursday night. Guard Joshua Primo was a first round selection of the San Antonio Spurs at No. 12 overall and guard/forward Herbert Jones went No. 35 to the New Orleans Pelicans.

