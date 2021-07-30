Team USA's Connor Fields stretchered off after BMX racing crash at Summer Olympics
Reigning BMX racing gold medalist Connor Fields of the United States has been carried off on a stretcher after crashing in the third semifinal heat at the Tokyo Olympics. Fields was fourth after his opening two heats and landed hard off a jump heading into the first turn in the third run. The 28-year-old from Las Vegas slammed into the turn and lay on the track as medical personnel rushed out to help him.www.espn.com
